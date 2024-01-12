‘Sinpaat' premieres in Rajshahi ahead of official release

"Sinpaat", the new web-series on the streaming platform Chorki premiered in Rajshahi on Thursday.

Rajshahi-based production house Footprint powered the premiere for two separate shows at the city's Shilpakola Academy auditorium.

Minutes after the two premier shows in Rajshahi, the seven-part web-series was released on Chorki at 8:00pm.

"Sinpaat" marks the directorial return of the young filmmaker Mohammad Touqir Islam. Touqir's debut web-series "Shaaticup" acclaimed immense popularity and awards from both home and abroad.

The title "Sinpaat" is a local word of the Pabna district which basically means to cause a planned accident. The word cliches to the title of the new crime thriller that brims authentic storytelling by local and new performers.

Set in the atmosphere of Rajshahi and Pabna regions, "Sinpaat" follows Sohel, a low-class criminal, who had to flee from his home and take refuge in a new town. But crime always finds him. He teamed up with lock expert Fazu, and ruthless drug peddler Duru. On the other hand, Habibul Bashar, a clever journalist, chased Sohel from his home.

Sohel Sheikh, Mohammad Rifat Bin Manik, Jinnat Ara, and Shibli Noman play the roles of Sohel, Fazu, Duru, and Habibul Bashar.

The film also stars Pranab Ghosh, Tanjina Rahman Tasnim, Raju Ahmed, and over a hundred members, boasting a unique ensemble cast packed with fresh faces, offering viewers a chance to discover rising Bangladeshi talents.

Touqir himself acknowledged the challenges and rewards of working with newcomers, stating, "It's a new experience to learn from each other and discover fresh techniques. 'Shaaticup' and 'Sinpaat' are two different worlds, and the audience will find their unique distinctions."

Directorial efforts are complemented by a dedicated crew, including writers Omar Masum, Mainul Islam Milon, Amit Rudra, and Khalid Saifullah Saif. Songlap Bhowmick is credited for editing, with Amit Kumar and Anirban Dutta managing the color grading.

The renowned Kolkata-based music director Nabarun Bose lends his talents to the score, creating a soundscape that immerses viewers in the world of "Sinpaat". Sound design was done also by Adip Singh Manki. Sathi Akhtar handled the makeup and costume and art direction has been done by Amit Rudra.

Chorki's Head of Content Anindo Banerjee expressed his confidence in the series, stating, "'Sinpat' showcases our commitment to bringing exceptional local content to a global audience. We believe it will be another popular addition to our library, building upon the success of 'Shaaticup'."