Ahmed Hasan Sunny starts the year with ‘Amoder Afeem’

Popular singer, lyricist and director, Ahmed Hasan Sunny stands out as a promising stars in the music industry, by quickly rising to fame with his impressive vocal range and versatility.

Now, the emerging artiste is all set to enthrall the audience with his new song titled "Adomer Afeem" in "Shaaticup" famed director Mohammad Touqir Islam's upcoming web series "Sinpaat".

Talking to The Daily Star, Ahmed Hasan Sunny said, the song has been written by Omor Masum and composed by Kolkata's popular singer, composer Anupam Roy's keyboardist and musician Nabarun Bose.

"The concept of the song seemed really interesting to me. I never sang anything like this in my career. The most impressive aspect of the song is, it is built like a Rap song but in the northern Bangladesh's especially in Rajshahi region's local dialect."

"Apart from that, I have three or four more songs coming up in different web series and tele-fiction soon. One of them will be featured in renowned director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's upcoming 'Last Defenders of Monogamy', second one is for the Robiul Alam Robi directorial web series 'Forget me Not'. I will talk about the others as soon as the release dates of others are confirmed," added the musician.

The musician, who is also making a web series, said, "Yes, I have started to make a web series, but it's only in the developmental phase so I do not think it is the right time to talk about it. I will let you all know after everything is finalised," concluded Sunny.

The musician is set to perform in several concerts next in Dhaka and around the country.