Atif Aslam to perform in Dhaka this November

Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Oct 14, 2024 11:29 AM
Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 12:22 PM

Photo: Collected

Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is set to return to the capital. On November 29, he will take the stage at Bangladesh Army Stadium for the "Magical Night 2.0" concert. Earlier this year, he performed at the Bashundhara Sports Complex, and fans are now eagerly anticipating his upcoming show.

Organised by Triple Time Communication, "Magical Night 2.0" will feature artistes from both Bangladesh and Pakistan. The organisers teased the event on Facebook by posting Atif Aslam's hit song "Kuch Is Tarah," sparking excitement and speculation among fans about his appearance.

In the comments, fans expressed their enthusiasm for Atif's return. When contacted, Triple Time Communication confirmed Atif's performance but declined to reveal the names of the other performers. Reports suggest that another Pakistani artist will join him, along with several Bangladeshi acts.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 5pm on November 29 at Bangladesh Army Stadium, with gates opening at 1pm. However, no information has been released yet regarding advance ticket sales.

Atif Aslam made his Dhaka debut in 2013 at the opening ceremony of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He returned in 2016 for "Rhythm for All".

His most recent performance was last April at the "Let's Vibe Art and Music Festival," where he performed several of his popular songs, including "O Lamhe," "Tere Bin," "Pehli Nazar Mein," and "Tere Liye." He shared the stage with local talents like Ahmed Hasan Sunny, Kaaktaal, Firoze Jong, and Carnival.

Meanwhile, at the end of last month, Atif Aslam's former band, Jal, performed live in Dhaka.

