5 interesting things you did not know about Atif Aslam

A charming playback vocalist, songwriter, composer, and actor, Atif Aslam is one of those names that resonate in our hearts when it comes to music. Best known for his songs written for Pakistani and Indian cinemas, his distinctive smoky voice and vocal belting style are enough to make us swoon and tug at our heartstrings. Now that his arrival in Bangladesh is only a few short days away, let us have a look at 5 fascinating facts about this marvellous vocalist!

A different dream

Cricket was Atif's first and foremost passion. Throughout his early life, he had a deep-seated desire to play cricket for Pakistan. In fact, the singer was chosen for his exceptional bowling abilities on the Pakistani under-19 (U-19) cricket team. The stars aligned, though, and Atif picked up the microphone after dropping the ball. His singing skills were actually a secret until his friends found out about it and told his parents.

Humble beginnings

When Atif first started singing, he was a member of the famed Pakistani band Jal. It was around this time that he formed a partnership with Goher Mumtaz, the man who had initially established the band and both of them would frequently perform at local parties. To record his debut song Aadat, Atif lacked the necessary funds. Do you know what he did next? Well, he drove local vehicles and earned around Rs 15,000 using which he recorded the song.

Honours and achievements

The music of Atif has been honoured with multiple Lux Style Awards and Filmfare Awards, among many others. But most significantly, Atif became the youngest Pakistani to ever hold the honour of receiving the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award for his musical achievements that brought pride to his country.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz is the fourth-highest honour award that the government of Pakistan gives to a civilian for their significant success.

Into the realm of acting

Along with fellow Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, Atif made his debut as an actor in the 2011 Pakistani film, Bol.

In Pakistan, the film became an instant hit, and in India, critics gave it positive reviews. The movie received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from critics and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Pakistani films at the time.

Some favourites

Just like many of us, Atif is a major admirer of the popular American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. One of his favourite songs of all time is the Bollywood classic "Naam Gum Jayega Chehra Yeh Badal Jayega." and John Mayer's Stop This Train.

For Atif, the album Night Song—a collaboration between Michael Brook of Canada and the late qawwali master Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan—was a formative experience that pushed him towards music.

Even though it has been eleven long years since Atif last performed in Bangladesh, his devoted fans are still giddy with anticipation for the return of his thrilling live concert. Are you prepared to witness his return on the Bangladeshi stage?