Atif Aslam reveals daughter's face on her first birthday

Pakistani vocalist Atif Aslam showcased his talent in his homeland before entering the Indian film scene. As a singer-songwriter and actor, he contributed his vocals to numerous movies, captivating audiences with his soulful voice, and transcending national boundaries. Last year, Aslam welcomed a baby girl named Haleema. As she celebrated her first birthday, the artiste unveiled the first glimpse of his adorable daughter's face to the public.

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam tied the knot with Sara Bharwana in Lahore on March 29, 2013. Together, they were blessed with two sons named Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam. Last year, they welcomed their daughter, whom they named Haleema. On the occasion of Haleema's first birthday, the singer shared her first glimpse with the public.

Taking to Instagram, Atif Aslam posted two images with a sweet message. In the first one, he can be seen joyfully playing with his little girl. The next photo shared was a heart-melting image of the one-year-old baby.

Aslam has gained recognition for lending his vocals to numerous Indian films, including "Kalyug", "Race", "Kismat Konnection", "Tiger Zinda Hai", "Half Girlfriend", and many others.