BBC Asian Network adds Shomoy Mahmud's song to playlist

In this era of globalisation, Bangla music and songs are making a significant mark on the global stage. Contributing to this continuous rise is the renowned vocalist, Shomoy Mahmud.

Featured on the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) Asian Network branch is a remake version of the iconic song "Tumi Esechhile Porshu" by eminent artist S D Burman, sung by Shomoy Mahmud. The song, released on March 15, is set to be included in the Fresh Playlist on the Asian Network from March 15 to 24. The playlist also features tracks from Bollywood stars like Badshah and Kanika Kapoor, alongside independent musicians from various Asian regions.

Remarkably, Shomoy Mahmud's song holds the distinction of being the only featured Bangla song on the BBC Asian Network playlist this year to date. Positioned at number three on the list, alongside tracks from Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, is Shomoy Mahmud's rendition.

Additionally, the BBC Asian Network's Instagram account has highlighted the video promo of this Bangla song alongside trending international tracks.

Previously, Shomoy Mahmud's song "Moner Canvas" was prominently featured on various BBC Sound lists for several months. Shomoy Mahmud was also featured as the guest vocalist and lyricist for the first Bangla song, "Khuje Berai", by the India-based band, The Overseas Project.

Having received training in classical music from a young age, Shomoy Mahmud's musical journey began in his early teens. Currently, he is actively involved in the advertising industry.