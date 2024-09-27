An evening with Jal: Of nostalgia, music, and reunion

The anticipation for "Legends of the Decades" reached a fever pitch during a recent press meet at Le Méridien Dhaka, where Jal's vocalist and lead guitarist Goher Mumtaz, Aurthohin's Mark Don, and Vikings' Tonmoy Tansen shared their excitement for the upcoming show.

It was a moment frozen in time – a 10-year-old girl, eyes wide with wonder, watching a music video that would remain with her for years to come. The song was "Sajni" by the Pakistani band Jal. As the soulful melody and haunting visuals left an impression on my young mind, little did I know that this moment would become a sentimental memory for me, one that would resurface with profound nostalgia more than a decade later.

Now, 22 years after Jal's formation and 14 years since their last performance in Bangladesh, that same girl – older but no less enchanted – stands on the precipice of reliving that magical moment. Jal is returning to Dhaka, and with them comes a flood of emotions, memories, and the realisation that some connections transcend time and borders.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Named after the Sanskrit word for water, Jal burst onto the Pakistani music scene in 2002 with a fluidity that matched their moniker. Their journey from Lahore's underground music circuit to international stardom is nothing short of remarkable. It was their breakout hit "Aadat" that first captured the hearts of listeners, setting the stage for a series of albums that would define a generation of South Asian pop-rock.

For me, and countless others in Bangladesh, the discovery of Jal was more like a transformative experience. An entire generation of music enthusiasts grew up with Jal's music, listening to their albums in their formative years.

The "Legends of the Decade" concert, set to take place at the Dhaka Arena, is more than just a Jal performance. It's a gathering of musical titans, featuring local powerhouses Aurthohin, Vikings, and Conclusion. This event is a collaboration of musical milestones that spans generations and genres. For Jal, it marks their triumphant return to Bangladesh after a 14-year absence, a homecoming long awaited by their devoted fan base. The concert also celebrates two decades since the release of Jal's debut album "Aadat", a record that changed the landscape of South Asian pop-rock.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

But the night isn't just about Jal. It also heralds the comeback of Aurthohin, one of Bangladesh's most beloved bands, to the stage after a year-long hiatus. Adding to the night's significance is the Vikings, who are using this platform to commemorate their impressive 27-year journey in the music industry.

The anticipation reached a fever pitch during a recent press meet at Le Méridien Dhaka, where Jal's vocalist and lead guitarist Goher Mumtaz, Aurthohin's Mark Don, and Vikings' Tonmoy Tansen, along with senior officials from the organising team, shared their excitement for the upcoming show.

Meeting Goher Mumtaz, the charismatic frontman of Jal, in person was a surreal experience. The transition from earphones to live "Woh Lamhey" (he sang the chorus for us) surely struck a chord in our hearts.

Mumtaz spoke with palpable excitement about returning to Bangladesh. "We are going to perform in Bangladesh after over a decade," he said, his eyes twinkling with nostalgia. "All Jal fans are probably grown up now, like me," he added with a chuckle. "But still they remember all the songs, it's so overwhelming for us to come here again and receive such a heartwarming welcome."

The bond between Jal and their Bangladeshi fans is something the musician holds dear. He shared an anecdote that speaks volumes about this connection. "Every time I post something on social media, regardless of the context, I always find one kind of comment in the comment section—'when are you coming to Bangladesh?'—from Bangladeshi fans. We got a crazy fan base here."

This affection isn't one-sided. In a touching gesture that melted hearts across the room, Mumtaz expressed his desire to learn Bengali. With endearing effort, he attempted the phrase "Ami go tomake bhalobashi" (I love you) in an unpolished but sincere accent. The gesture conveyed how music can indeed bridge linguistic and cultural divides.

Jal's journey hasn't been without its changes. The departures of Atif Aslam and Farhan Saeed raised questions about the band's future and the impact it might have had on the fans. When asked about missing Atif Aslam, Mumtaz responded with a mix of humour and sincerity. "No," he teased, before elaborating, "It's a musical journey we started together. He has been coming here (Dhaka) for shows, and I wish him luck. We do meet and discuss music. We do miss each other as friends."

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Reflecting on the band's evolution, Mumtaz emphasised the constant support of their fans. "As long as we all grew up as band members, we were working together. And the fans remained constant with their support, and that is the beauty of it. They have respect for everybody, and they love us and all the songs that we still create."

While Jal's last full album, "Pyaas", was released over a decade ago in 2013, Mumtaz revealed that the band has been far from inactive. "We have released more than 15 singles over the years since then, which is almost half of any album," he explained. However, recognising the enduring appeal of full albums, especially in South Asian countries, Mumtaz made an exciting announcement.

"It's high time we launched an EP. So, we are going to launch our latest album 'Baarish' in November. Hopefully, the next time we're in Dhaka, it'll rain and we will get to perform all 'Baarish' songs."

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Alongside Jal, Aurthohin is also set to perform after a challenging year marked by the health challenges faced by frontman Saidus Sumon, known affectionately as Bassbaba Sumon. Mark Don, member of Aurthohin, shared, "Sumon bhai has undergone several surgeries since last year, and it took him a while to be stable enough to be back on stage. So, we have been trying to support him as much as we could to prepare for the show."

Vikings, another iconic band from the '90s, is also using this concert as a launchpad for new material. Tonmoy Tansen, the band's frontman and founder, revealed their plans: "We have released a few singles over the years, but we realised that we must go back to working on albums." Vikings is set to release a new album featuring reimagined versions of songs from their first two albums, with fresh compositions on the horizon.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Organised by Assen and Xirconium, in collaboration with Rootover Experience, the show is set to take place today at the Dhaka Arena, located near the 300-ft Purbachal Expressway in the capital, from 4pm onwards.

For the fans who have waited over a decade, for the musicians who have traversed personal and professional challenges, and for the music scene that continues to evolve, this musical arrangement promises to be more than just a concert. As Goher Mumtaz put it, with a mix of gratitude and anticipation, "I have been waiting for this moment; Jal is finally in Dhaka, and I can't wait to meet all the lovely fans."

Tonight, that wait finally comes to an end, as the first chords of "Aadat" or "Sajni" fill the air, transporting thousands back to the moment they first fell in love with Jal's music.