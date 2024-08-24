Pakistani band Jal to perform in Bangladesh after 14 years

From "Aadat" to "Sajni", Pakistani band Jal has given audiences numerous popular songs which have left quite an impression on audiences. Earlier, the band first came to Dhaka in 2010 to perform, now after 14 years, they are set to return.

Goher Mumtaz, the band's lead vocalist and guitarist, has confirmed their upcoming trip to Dhaka on his official Facebook page.

On Friday, Goher shared a concert photo on Facebook and wrote, "Hello Bangladesh. See you soon." He also shared a link to a website for more details.

According to the link, the band Jal will perform at a concert titled "Legends of the Decade" on September 27 at the Dhaka Arena in Purbachal. The concert is being organised by Assen, Xirconium and Rootover. Fans can get their ticket from Get Set Rock. The gates will open at 5pm on the day of the concert, and the event will start at 6pm.

The ticket price has been set at Tk 3,050. However, the organisers have not announced the names of the other performers besides the band Jal.

According to Ajker Patrika, the organisers are currently unwilling to disclose additional information about the concert. They have mentioned that further details will be shared in the next few days. It has been known that several Bangladeshi bands will join Jal for the performance. In 2010, Jal performed alongside the bands Artcell, Shunno, and Bohemian.

In 2002, Pakistani artistes Atif Aslam and Goher Mumtaz decided to create a band. The following year, Omar Nadeem and Salman Albert joined the group, which was named Jal.

The band's debut album, "Aadat", was released in 2004, featuring hit songs like "Lamhe," "Aadat," "Panchi," and "Bikhra Hoon Main," which rapidly gained popularity. Jal's fame spread not just in Pakistan but also internationally. The band also enjoys a strong fan base in Bangladesh.