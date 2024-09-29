Poorly arranged concerts should not be an ‘Aadat’

Jal’s controversial outing sparks age-old debate

"Boss, I can't stand in here, let alone take photos. People have broken in and it's extremely chaotic," said our freelance photographer Thabit from Jamuna Future Park (JFP), where Pakistani rock sensation Jal performed yesterday. The concert, originally supposed to take place at Purbachal's Dhaka Arena, was abruptly shifted to JFP because of heavy rain.

The concert, titled "Legends of the Decade", featured Pakistani band Jal, alongside Bangladeshi bands Aurthohin, Vikings and Conclusion.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Due to the sudden venue change, organisers Assen Buzz and Xirconium were unable to provide proper logistics for concert. Hundreds of hooligans stormed in due to the lack of proper security, resulting in the proceedings becoming mired in chaotic disarray. Assessing the situation, I instructed the photographer to abandon the assignment. Then he informed me the army was there to control the audience and that he could continue.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

It is rather telling of the people when the army has to show up because of how people behave at a concert. "They brought an international band to a mall to perform," said Sakib, who had attended the concert with high hopes. "It was a total joke. Organisers started taking selfies with the band mid-show, while Jal had to ask 20 times for a light to be turned off."

"I was shopping at JFP when I stumbled across the concert from the balcony," said Saadh, who currently works at a private bank in Dhaka. "I just stood there and enjoyed a better view than people who paid Tk 3000."

During the concert, there were multiple skirmishes between some organisers and people who had tried and succeeded in entering forcefully, before the JFP authorities had to call in the army.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

"Throughout the first half of the concert, drinking water wasn't provided to the bands, and I saw Conclusion rather irate because of it. It was hell in there," said Thabit, who was relieved to finally be able to provide photos of the concert.

A one-hour break had to be introduced by the organisers to 'allow' Aurthohin to perform. Aurthohin, a marquee Bangladeshi act led by Bassbaba Sumon, took all the deficiencies of sound and lighting gracefully, and performed their heart out. However, the arguable coup de grâce to the concert happened when Jal had to be stopped mid-act amidst their final set for an absurdly abrupt ending of the concert, leaving people furious.

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

"It is so disrespectful to treat an international band this way," said Rubaba, a student of North South University. "We were shocked and to see them being escorted down the stage without even completing their set."

When approached, Anondo Chowdhury, CEO of Assen Buzz, admitted that the mismanagement was primarily due to the sudden change in venue. "We knew that to deviate from our original plan, which was at Dhaka Arena, would be a problem. We had every single precaution taken at that venue, and simply could not accommodate those precautions at a mall," he said, audibly disappointed. Anondo further explained that due to major earthing that could have been life-threatening to the artistes, they had to stop the performances. "I am grateful to the bands who knew that the concert would be a compromise, but performed anyway."

Photo: Collected

AK Rahul, a prominent musician and organiser, believes that many organisers try to make a name for themselves with international artistes before they even understand how a concert works. "I have been arranging concerts for 15 years, and you cannot skip your baby steps. Organisers are more concerned about the marketing than ensuring the quality of the concert. First, learn to organise for 200 people, then try to organise for 2000." Rahul further emphasised on the importance of respecting the audience. "Do not see the audience as Tk 500 notes, see them as people, your work will immediately improve."

However, there is much to learn for the audience as well. "There is only so much organisers can do if so many people want to break in," said Rudan Al Amin, CEO of Dhaka Broadcast. "People have even broken into charity concerts! That being said, the venue selection was a big misstep, we all saw this from a mile away, when JFP became the venue for Jal's concert."

Photo: Thabit Al Bashar

Powersurge vocalist Jamshed Chowdhury believes that the free concerts have ruined the music industry, and has led people to become entitled to ask for free passes. "I had been saying for a long time that 'Joy Bangla' and similar free concerts have led to people refusing to want to pay to see artistes perform, resulting in the increase in such hooligans barging into paid concerts as well. When I brought it up first, people trolled me, saying that I only said it because I did not get a 'slot' at 'Joy Bangla', go figure!"

The author is the Editor of Arts & Entertainment, The Daily Star