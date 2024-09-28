Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Sep 28, 2024 05:51 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 05:58 PM

Most Viewed

Music

'Legends of the Decade' concert venue changed, happening today

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Sep 28, 2024 05:51 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 05:58 PM
'Legends of the Decade' concert venue changed, happening today
Photos: Collected

The "Legends of the Decade" concert, initially scheduled for last Friday, was cancelled due to heavy rain. However, the event set to feature performances by the Pakistani band Jal alongside Bangladeshi bands Aurthohin, Vikings, and Conclusion has been rescheduled to take place today with a change of venue. 

Despite having completed all the preparations for the concert on Friday, the organisers decided to postpone the event, announcing the decision during an emergency press conference held just a few hours before the show. Shortly after, they revealed the updated time and venue for the rescheduled concert.

In a press release, the organisers announced that the concert is taking place at the North Center Court of Jamuna Future Park in the capital. Entry to the venue begins at 4:30pm onwards. Attendees who previously purchased tickets can still use them to enjoy the concert.

Jal has returned to perform in Dhaka after 14 years. The band arrived in the city last Wednesday night and this concert is also set to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, "Adat".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

An evening with Jal: Of nostalgia, music, and reunion
Read more

An evening with Jal: Of nostalgia, music, and reunion

Bassbaba Sumon's band, Aurthohin, is also making their comeback to the stage after nearly a year, to perform at the "Legends of the Decade" concert.

The concert has been organised collaboratively by Assen and Xirconium, in partnership with Rootover Experience.

Related topic:
Legends of the DecadeJalAurthohinVikingsconclusionNorth Center Court of Jamuna Future Park
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Aurthohin to share stage with Jal at ‘Legends of the Decade’

Aurthohin to share stage with Jal at ‘Legends of the Decade’

3w ago
Rock band Aurthohin

Aurthohin's discography on digital platforms

9y ago
Dhaka’s burgeoning concert industry: Organisers scramble to find their niche

Dhaka’s burgeoning concert industry: Organisers scramble to find their niche

1y ago
I don’t have cancer anymore: Bassbaba Sumon

I don’t have cancer anymore: Bassbaba Sumon

8m ago
Vikings to perform alongside Jal, Aurthohin at ‘Legends of the Decade’

Vikings to perform alongside Jal, Aurthohin at ‘Legends of the Decade’

1w ago
টেলিভিশনে বক্তব্য রাখছেন হিজবুল্লাহ প্রধান হাসান নাসরাল্লাহ। ছবি: এএফপি
|আন্তর্জাতিক

হাসান নাসরাল্লাহ নিহত, নিশ্চিত করল হিজবুল্লাহ

শিয়া নেতা হাসান নাসরাল্লাহ ১৯৯২ সাল থেকে হিজবুল্লাহর নেতৃত্বে ছিলেন।

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

তথ্য অধিকার আইন ও তথ্য কমিশন সংস্কারের আহ্বান টিআইবি প্রধানের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে