'Legends of the Decade' concert venue changed, happening today

The "Legends of the Decade" concert, initially scheduled for last Friday, was cancelled due to heavy rain. However, the event set to feature performances by the Pakistani band Jal alongside Bangladeshi bands Aurthohin, Vikings, and Conclusion has been rescheduled to take place today with a change of venue.

Despite having completed all the preparations for the concert on Friday, the organisers decided to postpone the event, announcing the decision during an emergency press conference held just a few hours before the show. Shortly after, they revealed the updated time and venue for the rescheduled concert.

In a press release, the organisers announced that the concert is taking place at the North Center Court of Jamuna Future Park in the capital. Entry to the venue begins at 4:30pm onwards. Attendees who previously purchased tickets can still use them to enjoy the concert.

Jal has returned to perform in Dhaka after 14 years. The band arrived in the city last Wednesday night and this concert is also set to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, "Adat".

Bassbaba Sumon's band, Aurthohin, is also making their comeback to the stage after nearly a year, to perform at the "Legends of the Decade" concert.

The concert has been organised collaboratively by Assen and Xirconium, in partnership with Rootover Experience.