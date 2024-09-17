Vikings to perform alongside Jal, Aurthohin at ‘Legends of the Decade’

Renowned 90s band vikings will perform at the "Legends of the Decade" concert, scheduled to take place on September 27. Vikings have now officially joined the lineup for this much-anticipated event.

It's been announced that the pakistani band Jal and local band Aurthohin are also set to take the stage at the Dhaka Arena, located near the Purbachal 300-feet expressway in the capital.

The event is being organised by Assen and Zirconium, in collaboration with Rootover Experience. Yesterday, Assen's official Facebook page announced Vikings' participation in the concert.

Established in 1997, Vikings gained recognition after winning the "Star Search" competition in 1999. Throughout their 27-year journey, the band has captivated Bangladeshi music fans with hits like "Opekkha," "Opekkha 2," "Ishwar," "Jodi," "Bhoy," and "Jiboner Kolahol," among others.

This concert marks Aurthohin's return to the stage after more than a year. The band last performed on September 22, 2023, at "The Ultimate Rock Fest 2023" in Dhaka.