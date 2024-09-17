Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Sep 17, 2024 11:57 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 17, 2024 12:01 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Vikings to perform alongside Jal, Aurthohin at ‘Legends of the Decade’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Sep 17, 2024 11:57 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 17, 2024 12:01 PM
Vikings to perform alongside Jal, Aurthohin at ‘Legends of the Decade’
Photo: Collected

Renowned 90s band vikings will perform at the "Legends of the Decade" concert, scheduled to take place on September 27. Vikings have now officially joined the lineup for this much-anticipated event.

It's been announced that the pakistani band Jal and local band Aurthohin are also set to take the stage at the Dhaka Arena, located near the Purbachal 300-feet expressway in the capital. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The event is being organised by Assen and Zirconium, in collaboration with Rootover Experience. Yesterday, Assen's official Facebook page announced Vikings' participation in the concert. 

Established in 1997, Vikings gained recognition after winning the "Star Search" competition in 1999. Throughout their 27-year journey, the band has captivated Bangladeshi music fans with hits like "Opekkha," "Opekkha 2," "Ishwar," "Jodi," "Bhoy," and "Jiboner Kolahol," among others. 

Dhaka Folkfest to return at Tanguar Haor this year
Read more

Dhaka Folkfest to return at Tanguar Haor this year

This concert marks Aurthohin's return to the stage after more than a year. The band last performed on September 22, 2023, at "The Ultimate Rock Fest 2023" in Dhaka.

Related topic:
VikingsJalAurthohinLegends of the DecadeAssenStar SearchopekkhaIshwarJodiBhoy
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Prince Mahmud meets Shakib Khan after 22 years

1y ago
Aurthohin to share stage with Jal at ‘Legends of the Decade’

Aurthohin to share stage with Jal at ‘Legends of the Decade’

1w ago
Bassbaba Sumon of Arthohin

BAMBA-Channel i Band Music Fest 2022 rocks Army Stadium

1y ago

Amir 'eligible' for national selection: PCB

8y ago
I don’t have cancer anymore: Bassbaba Sumon

I don’t have cancer anymore: Bassbaba Sumon

7m ago
|শিল্পখাত

আশুলিয়ায় শ্রমিকদের দুই পক্ষের সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১

সকালে শ্রমিকরা কাজ করতে এসে দেখেন মেরামতের জন্য কারখানা বন্ধ রাখা হয়েছে। এতে শ্রমিকদের মধ্যে উত্তেজনা ছড়িয়ে পড়ে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

রাশেদ খান মেনন আবারও ৩ দিনের রিমান্ডে

৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification