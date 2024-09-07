Aurthohin to share stage with Jal at ‘Legends of the Decade’

The renowned Pakistani band Jal is set to perform in Dhaka on September 27 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album. The concert, titled "Legends of the Decade", will also feature the popular Bangladeshi band Aurthohin. This concert marks Aurthohin's long-awaited return to the stage after a significant break.

Aurthohin's frontman and vocalist, Saidus Salehin Khaled Sumon, popularly known as Bassbaba Sumon, has faced a prolonged battle with cancer. Although he has recovered, his journey has been far from easy, with ongoing medical check-ups, spinal injuries from a car accident, and later complications with his eyesight. Hospitals have become a second home for Sumon, and as a result of his health challenges, the band has not been performing on stage as frequently as before.

In July, Sumon underwent surgeries on both his legs and eyes at a hospital in Bangkok. From his hospital bed, he shared on Facebook that Aurthohin would make their comeback in September. Staying true to his word, both Aurthohin and Bassbaba are set to return to the stage after a hiatus, performing at the "Legends of the Decade" concert at Dhaka Arena in Purbachal.

Yesterday, the co-organiser of the concert, Get Set Rock, confirmed Aurthohin's participation on their website. The band also teased their return on Facebook with the post, "Weirds, get ready." Meanwhile, Bassbaba Sumon's personal page excited fans with the announcement, "Aurthohin is coming."

Jal is set to perform in Dhaka for the second time at the "Legends of the Decade" concert, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album. "Aadat", their first album, was released on September 27, 2004. The band last performed in Dhaka back in 2010, and this upcoming concert marks their much-anticipated return to the Bangladeshi stage.

The concert is being organised by Assen Buzz, Get Set Rock, and Zirconium, with tickets already available for purchase on the Get Set Rock website at Tk 3,050.

Ananda Chowdhury, founder and CEO of Assen Buzz, shared his excitement, stating, "Jal's popularity extends far beyond Bangladesh, as they are widely recognised across the subcontinent and internationally. After a long break, Jal will be performing in Bangladesh again, and to make the event more special, Aurthohin will also be returning to the stage that same day. The audience has shown great enthusiasm, and advanced ticket sales have received a strong response. We're thrilled, and it seems the fans are too."

The organisers have announced that the gates will open at 5pm on the day of the concert, with the performances scheduled to kick off at 6pm sharp.