Dhaka Folkfest to return at Tanguar Haor this year

The Dhaka Folkfest remained dormant for many consecutive years, after being suspended by the former government due to security issues. With a new impartial administration in place, the festival is set to make its much-anticipated return this year.

However, Dhaka Folkfest 2024 will not take place in Dhaka this year. Instead, it will be held in the peaceful surroundings of Tanguar Haor.

Tanguar Haor's marine tourism entrepreneurs are organising the event. Scheduled to run from September 13 to 18, the week-long celebration will unfold under the theme of "Matir Gondhe Bhatir Gaan."

If the event goes as planned, it could usher in a new era for local folk music and concerts. According to the organisers, attendees will have the chance to enjoy this distinctive festival from boats, as the stage will be set in the middle of the Haor, surrounded by water.

The event will be available exclusively to tourists staying on registered houseboats throughout the festival and feature notable performances from bands such as Krishnopokkho, Apon Ghor, Probar Ripon from Shonar Bangla Circus, Sohag Srabon and "Chol Dotong Pahar" famed Sohan Ali, among others.

In addition to these artistes, the festival will highlight local folk musicians, instrumentalists, and performers connected to the region's naval tourism community.

Masuk Ur Rahman, a co-founder of the event, shared, "The aim of this festival is to provide tourists with a unique blend of folk music, the natural beauty of the Haor, and moonlit nights. It coincides with the death anniversary of Baul legend Shah Abdul Karim on September 12 and the full moon on September 17."

"Held in the Bhati region, famous for its water and moonlit vistas, this festival will be the first of many, with plans to make it an annual tradition. It will gather folk musicians from across the country who celebrate and keep alive the music of these Baul legends," he added.

Bangladesh's Bhati region of Haor has long been known as a centre for renowned folk music. This area gave rise to legendary artists such as mystic poet Hason Raja, Dhamail song creator Radharaman Dutta, Baul icon Shah Abdul Karim, and Durbin Shah, famed for his poignant songs of longing and separation—all emerging from this land of water and moonlight.

