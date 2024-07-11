Niladri lake: Swap your city blues for nature’s hues this monsoon

For those yearning to break free from the clutches of hectic urban life – especially this monsoon – Niladri Lake, also known as Shaheed Siraj Lake, offers a serene retreat. Tucked away in the lush landscape of Tekerghat village in Tahirpur Upazila in the Sunamganj district – Niladri Lake is a breathtaking natural reservoir that captures the vivid interplay of nature and tranquillity.

Eliza Chowdhury, who visited Niladri Lake a while back, shares, "The lake reveals its dual personality with the changing seasons. In monsoon, it brims with water, reflecting the vibrant life above and below its surface. Come winter, as the waters recede, the lakebed transforms into fertile farmland, where the local community cultivates crops."

Photo: Eliza Chowdhury

"One of the lake's significant advantages is its proximity to Tanguar Haor. Visitors often combine trips to both locations, as they are only a short boat ride away from each other," she adds.

Adjacent to Niladri Lake rests an unused, weathered railway engine bogie, once used for transporting limestone. Visitors and photographers rarely pass up the opportunity to immortalise the lake's views and the encircling mountains through their cameras.

So, how to reach Niladri Lake?

Photo: Eliza Chowdhury

Chowdhury informs, "During monsoon, you have to take a boat ride to reach the lake. But in winter, bikes or autorickshaws can be hired for the trip. If you are travelling with a tour group to Tanguar Haor, I would suggest paying a visit to Niladri Lake, which is relatively easy."

Every day, buses depart from Sayedabad bus terminal and Mohakhali in Dhaka for Sunamganj. So, if you are a resident of the city, hop on a bus and head towards Sunamganj. From there, local transport options like autorickshaws and private cars can be hired to reach Tahirpur, which serves as the gateway to Niladri Lake.

Photo: Eliza Chowdhury

Moreover, an intercity train departs from Dhaka for Mohanganj in Netrokona. Tourists have the option to hire trawlers, speedboats, or boats directly from Netrokona to Tekerghat. In the winter months, motorcycles are used to transport visitors directly from Netrokona to Tekerghat.

Niladri Lake appeals to a wide range of travellers – from those seeking solitude, to couples desiring a romantic backdrop – to families eager to explore new landscapes together. So, plan a trip to Niladri Lake this monsoon and let its tranquil waters and soothing landscapes rejuvenate your spirit.

Photo: Eliza Chowdhury

And remember to keep the pristine condition of the lake by disposing of waste properly and not disturbing the natural habitats.