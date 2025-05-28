10 months on, govt yet to address election roadmap: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said even after ten months, the government has addressed everything except the election roadmap

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said even after ten months, the government has addressed everything except the election roadmap.

This continued avoidance raises serious questions about the interim government's goodwill, he said.

"We asked for a roadmap. It's been ten months. You've spoken about everything — except a roadmap. That omission seriously calls the intentions of the 'interim' into question. As our acting chairman has clearly stated — December it is," he wrote on Facebook.

Fakhrul travelled to Bangkok on May 14 for eye surgery.

The surgery on his left eye was successful the following day at Rutnin Eye Hospital. Since then, he has remained under close observation since then.

Fakhrul also said his party has consistently supported and cooperated with the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus since its formation.

"From day one, we have not only supported but also actively collaborated with the interim government," he wrote. "We participated in every reform-related meeting, submitted our proposals, and whenever we disagreed, we provided clear justifications," he said.

Fakhrul further emphasised that reforms are an ongoing process. "In no country does everything come to a halt in the name of reforms," he added.

"And in no democracy does the process of holding elections to form a people's parliament stop for reforms," he said.

"Let us remember: we emerged from a regime that was not just authoritarian — it was a dictatorship. Now, the people of Bangladesh are ready for a new parliament, representing them. A parliament where elected representatives will speak for the nation — about policies for progress, for institutional reform, and human rights," Fakhrul added.