Former JnU teacher Anowara Begum held in attempted murder case linked to July uprising

Prof Anowara Begum, a freedom fighter and a retired teacher of political science at Jagannath University (JnU), was arrested yesterday in connection with an attempted murder case filed over the attack on protesters during the July uprising last year.

She was held in the afternoon in front of the university campus, said Sutrapur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Saiful Islam.

The arrest was made based on a case filed by Sujon Molla, the immediate past general secretary of the university unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD).

"There is an attempted murder case against her. Acting on a tip-off, we detained her from near the campus. Since there is a case pending, legal procedures will follow," said OC Saiful.

JnU Proctor Prof Dr Mohammad Tazammol Hoque said the university administration was unaware that she had come to the campus today and there had been a pending case against her.

"We had no prior knowledge that she would visit the campus today. We weren't also informed about any legal complaints against her. We've learned that police detained her from outside the university premises," he added.

Prof Anowara Begum was the chairperson of the Department of Political Science and the dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at JnU.

Sujon Molla was shot in the eye during the anti-discrimination student protest last year.

Following the incident, a case was filed against 193 individuals, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former Law Minister Anisul Huq, former Information Minister Arafat Rahman, former Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, JnU teachers, administrative officials, and 94 Chhatra League activists.