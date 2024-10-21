Dreaming of coral islands? Here are 6 that might ruin your Instagram with their perfection

There's something undeniably captivating about coral islands — their powdery beaches, turquoise waters, and vibrant marine life lure millions of travellers year-round. Formed by the accumulation of coral reefs over centuries, these beautiful destinations attract over 350 million tourists every year from all over the world.

Don't believe us? Well, here are 5 coral islands that are popular with travel enthusiasts all over the world.

Photo: Collected / Chinapat Saegang / Unsplash

Koh Larn, Thailand

Koh Larn, a perfect weekend retreat known for its white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters, is only a short ferry trip away from Pattaya. Over 6 million tourists flock here every year for water activities like snorkelling, parasailing, and banana boat rides.

Foodies savour the excellent seafood at coastal restaurants, while marine life enthusiasts are drawn to the island's spectacular coral reefs.

Photo: Collected / Alexa West / Unsplash

Bali, Indonesia

Bali is a cultural destination that combines beautiful beaches, coral reefs, and historic temples. It attracts a wide range of tourists, from the party scene in Kuta to romantic getaways in the lavish resorts of Nusa Dua. Divers and snorkelers have an undying love for its coral-rich beaches, and art enthusiasts enjoy exploring Ubud's traditional art galleries and rice terraces.

Bali stands out from other islands due to its capacity to provide both underwater experiences and cultural immersion, drawing in an astounding 16 million tourists annually.

Photo: Collected / Ishan @seefromthesky / Unsplash

Maldives

The Maldives, a chain of around 1,200 coral islands, are known for their unparalleled beauty. It's a dream destination for travellers, drawing close to 2 million visitors a year with its unique overwater homes, immaculate beaches, and blue lagoons.

What makes Maldives a popular choice for tourists is the fact that it is a perfect mix of serenity and excitement. So, whether you see a quiet escape or an adventure, these islands will offer both.

Photo: Collected / Luke McKeown / Unsplash

Hawaii, USA

Hawaii is a masterpiece of volcanic and coral landscapes that provides the perfect balance of adventure and beach life. Famous islands like Oahu, Kauai, and Maui offer visitors amazing beaches, world-class surfing, and breathtakingly beautiful scenery.

Guests discover colourful local culture, waterfalls, and volcano parks beyond the coral reefs. Hawaii offers an unparalleled experience due to its distinct blend of striking volcanic landscapes and coral ecosystems.

It comes as no surprise that Hawaii now receives more than 10 million tourists from all over the world every year.

Photo: Collected / alea Film / Unsplash

Pangkor Island, Malaysia

Pangkor Island offers a much quieter experience compared to bustling tourist hotspots. Known for its peaceful beaches, fishing villages, and coral reefs, the island is ideal for those looking for an escape to just unwind.

Tourists are usually welcomed to explore Dutch Fort, enjoy boat rides, or immerse themselves in the island's local culture. It's that laid-back feel of the place that makes Pangkor an attractive choice.

Photo: Tanvir Hossain Khan

Saint Martin's Island

Saint Martin's Island, located in the Bay of Bengal, is Bangladesh's only coral island. While smaller and less commercialised than its international counterparts, it offers unspoiled natural beauty. Tourists are drawn to its serene beaches and simple local lifestyle.

Interestingly enough, both Koh Larn and Pangkor are smaller than Saint Martin in size. With its unparalleled beauty, this coral island remains a beloved destination for domestic travellers and a hidden gem waiting to be discovered by international tourists.

Although it is not packed with large-scale resorts and water parks, that's part of its charm; it provides a peaceful escape from urban life. Like the Maldives, Saint Martin's Island is home to clear waters and coral reefs. Similarly, much like Pangkor Island's quiet appeal, Saint Martin's offers a tranquil experience, with the added charm of moonlit beach walks and fresh seafood.

Coral islands around the world each have their unique allure, from luxury and adventure to peace and serenity. Whether you're seeking getaway, a luxurious retreat or a tranquil escape, this gem of an island inside Bangladesh promises unforgettable experiences beneath the sun.