Bought your Cox’s Bazar train ticket? Here are places to visit when there

When one thinks of Cox's Bazar, images of the endless sandy beach kissed by the gentle waves of the sea come to mind. Here, you will equally find a tapestry of wonders – from lush jungles and parks to serene temples – there's so much more to charming Cox's Bazar than meets the eye. As the railway service commences on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route, it brings with it the promise of convenience and a unique way to discover the treasures this coastal jewel holds as Cox's Bazar has come closer to us all!

So, let us take you on a journey through Cox's Bazar's top tourist places you must not miss.

Photo: Mirza Abidur Rahman

Marine Drive

If you want to witness the sheer beauty of Cox's Bazar and its surroundings, a drive along Marine Drive is an excellent choice. This 80-kilometre marvel stretches from Cox's Bazar to Teknaf, meandering along the pristine shores of the Bay of Bengal. It is often hailed as the world's longest marine drive, offering an incredible blend of mountains and sea.

Marine Drive promises an unforgettable experience whether it's on a leisurely drive, a family trip, or a solo adventure.

Dulahazara Safari Park

Located a mere 40-minute bus ride from the bustling Cox's Bazar beach, the Dulahazara Safari Park offers an experience for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers. Dulahazara Safari Park is home to a diverse range of animals, and the park's open-air design allows visitors to observe these magnificent creatures in an environment that closely resembles their natural habitat. It is a rare opportunity to witness the grandeur of these animals up close.

This park is not just about wildlife, it is also an excellent place for family outings — providing picnic spots, playgrounds for children, and shaded areas where you can relax and enjoy a meal amidst nature.

Photo: Nahid Sarwar

Adinath Temple

Nestled atop the Mainak Hill on Moheshkhali Island, not far from the captivating Cox's Bazar, is the Adinath Temple. This revered Hindu temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is a testament to the rich cultural tapestry of Bangladesh. Year-round, devotees and tourists are drawn to its serene atmosphere and intricate architecture. The temple is a place of devotion and reflection — offering a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Photo: Mirza Abidur Rahman

Mesmerising beaches

The heart and soul of Cox's Bazar — the beaches that stretch like a golden ribbon — are where you will enjoy soft golden sands, gentle waves, and stunning sunsets.

Laboni Beach is a lively counterpart to its serene neighbours, coming alive with the laughter of beachgoers, the cries of seagulls, and the rhythm of traditional music. Then again, nestled within the embrace of Himchari National Park, Himchari Beach offers a unique blend of coastal charm and verdant landscapes. So, every beach of this coastal haven is a chapter waiting for you to explore!