Cox's Bazar Express sets off on first journey

The Cox's Bazar Express started its maiden journey from Cox's Bazar Railway Station with 1,020 passengers today.

The train, comprising 20 coaches, started its journey towards the capital at 12:30pm, said Golam Rabbani, station master of Cox's Bazar station.

It will take 8 hours and 10 minutes to reach its destination, according to Bangladesh Railway sources.

Once the train reaches Dhaka at 9:45pm, the Director General of Bangladesh Railway Kamrul Ahsan will meet and exchange greetings with the passengers at Kamalapur Railway Station.

The train will leave Kamalapur Railway Station at 10:30pm for Cox's Bazar.

