Transport
Star Digital Report
Fri Dec 1, 2023 02:19 PM
Last update on: Fri Dec 1, 2023 02:42 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Cox's Bazar Express sets off on first journey

Star Digital Report
Fri Dec 1, 2023 02:19 PM Last update on: Fri Dec 1, 2023 02:42 PM
Photo: Mokammel Shuvo

The Cox's Bazar Express started its maiden journey from Cox's Bazar Railway Station with 1,020 passengers today.

The train, comprising 20 coaches, started its journey towards the capital at 12:30pm, said Golam Rabbani, station master of Cox's Bazar station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It will take 8 hours and 10 minutes to reach its destination, according to Bangladesh Railway sources.

Once the train reaches Dhaka at 9:45pm, the Director General of Bangladesh Railway Kamrul Ahsan will meet and exchange greetings with the passengers at Kamalapur Railway Station.

The train will leave Kamalapur Railway Station at 10:30pm for Cox's Bazar.

More to follow...

Related topic:
Cox's Bazar ExpressCox's BazarKamalapur Railway Station
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Man held with gold bars at Kamalapur railway station

Hawa Craze

Hawa sari, t-shirts and merchandise: secret behind the fascination

Illegal establishments in St Martin's

Island of corals turned into a cash cow

JnU female student loses legs under wheels of train

Cox’s Bazar: Buried in waste

যুদ্ধবিরতি শেষে ইসরায়েলের হামলায় রাফাহ অঞ্চলে আহত হন ফিলিস্তিনিরা। ছবি: রয়টার্স
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

গাজায় আবারও ইসরায়েলি হামলা শুরু

আজ গাজা শহরে নতুন করে বিমান হামলা ও গোলাবর্ষণের খবর পাওয়া গেছে।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|শিল্পখাত

ডলার সংকটে বেড়েছে গমের দাম, ভোগান্তিতে ভোক্তারা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification