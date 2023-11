Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today took the first train ride on Cox's Bazar-Chattogram route after inaugurating the railway line.

Cox's Bazar joined the railway network with the inauguration.

Earlier, the PM collected ticket from a counter at the six-storey iconic the Cox's Bazar railway station.

She waved green flag and blew whistle before boarding the specially decorated train.

She was accompanied by cabinet members, local lawmakers and other dignitaries.