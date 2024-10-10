Feeling adventurous? Explore the beauty of Shapla Beels — Your Instagram will thank you!

Seeking a break from the mundane routine or simply craving a treat for your eyes? Now is the perfect time to visit your nearest shapla beel. Around this time of the year, the water lilies or shapla bloom beautifully across ponds, lakes, and other water bodies. While they can be seen across many places in the country, some spots stand out for their unmatched beauty. Beyond the aesthetic value, the presence of lilies symbolises life returning to these water bodies after the dry season, making it a time of renewal for the surrounding communities.

Here, we will explore five stunning shapla beels that are a must-visit.

Photo: Syed Mahrab Hossain

Satla Beel, Uzirpur, Barishal

Picture a vast marshland stretching out like a sea, only here, instead of waves, the surface is covered with thousands of blooming red water lilies and green lily pads.

Located just 60 kilometres from Barishal city, from late autumn to mid-autumn, Satla Beel transforms into a breath-taking sight that's hard to forget. During this season, a large number of locals in Satla village cultivate shapla flowers as part of their livelihood.

To reach Satla beel from Barishal, take a bus to Shikarpur and then hire an auto to North Satla, or take a direct bus from Nathullabad.

Photo: Syed Mahrab Hossain

Dibir Haor, Jaintapur, Sylhet

Dibir Haor in Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet is formed by four interconnected water bodies — Dibi Beel, Yam Beel, Harafkata Beel, and Kendri Beel. These are located at the foothills of the Meghalaya on the Bangladesh-India border, creating a magical backdrop of hills bordering the vibrant kingdom of shapla.

Visiting Dibir Haor not only offers the beauty of blooming shapla but also a captivating view of migratory birds like pintail ducks, herons, and kingfishers etc. creating a striking sight as if it has been decorated to welcome the guests.

To reach shapla beel from Sylhet, take a bus, Laguna, or CNG-powered auto-rickshaw, along the Sylhet-Tamabil Road to Jaintapur, then continue past the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) camp and follow the unpaved road.

Photo: Syed Mahrab Hossain

Norait Beel, Kapasia, Gazipur

If you are overwhelmed by the hustle of Dhaka and need a peaceful escape, Norait Beel in Kapasia, Gazipur, will offer you a quiet haven with thousands of shapla forming a blanket on the water's surface. If you drift through the beel by boat, surrounded by shapla, the soft calls of birds and the stillness of the water will create a sense of calmness, rare to our usual urban life.

According to locals, Norait Beel has nine distinct angles, and the vast water body stretches across them all, offering a view perfect for those looking for unwind escape, within a short distance from the city's chaos.

To truly experience its beauty, visit in the early morning when the lilies open with the first light, casting a mesmerising glow over the water. Travel from Kapasia to Amraid Bazar, then continue via Jalpaitala to Panchua village to reach Norait Beel.

Goradighi Beel, Kgati, Netrokona

With countless shapla blooming across the water, Goradighi Beel located in Nariapara village, Kaliara Gabragati or Kgati union in Netrokona, spans across a vast expanse of land. Aspirants from nearby places come throughout the day to enjoy the sight of shapla, often opting for a boat ride to get closer to the scene.

Reaching the beel is also quite easy, just a 9 km journey from Netrokona town to Nariapara village by auto, CNG, motorcycle, or even a rickshaw! The blooming season is short, so be sure to visit during the prime months when the shapla flowers are at their peak, transforming the beel into an astonishing landscape.

Photo: Syed Mahrab Hossain

Rupganj Shapla Beel, Narayanganj

Shapla Beel in Shimulia village of Rupganj is another short-distance escape from Dhaka city. If you visit this beel, you will find the rare sight of lotuses blooming alongside three different types of shaplas, offering a more diverse experience.

In addition, its proximity to Zinda Park and a nearby resort makes this spot especially appealing, offering not just a destination for shapla enthusiasts but a full-day outing for families or groups. To get there, catch a ride to Kanchan Bridge from Kuril bus stop and take a short auto-rickshaw ride to Shimulia village. The simple journey is well worth it for a budget-friendly retreat just outside the city.

Model: Moon