Most people associate Panchagarh district with the scenic view it offers of the Kanchenjunga, the third highest peak in the world situated in the eastern Himalayas on the border between Sikkim State and eastern Nepal. However, it has plenty of other attractive sights to offer to tourists.

Photo: Mostafa Shabuj

So, read on to find out the top 5 places to visit in Panchagarh district.

Photo: Mostahid Tuzza

Tetulia Dak Bungalow

The northernmost region of the country, Tetulia is known for its breath-taking natural views that include the sight of Kanchenjunga, visible from Bangladesh in late autumn and winter. An ideal way to experience this would be to stay at a place with a historic backdrop, like the Tetulia Dak Bungalow. Situated 21 km from Tetulia upazila, this bungalow offers travellers scenic views.

Photo: Mostahid Tuzza

Debiganj Karatoya Bridge

Debiganj Karatoya Bridge, which is the 4th Bangladesh — China Friendship Bridge, has been in operation since 1998. The bridge offers a beautiful view of the riverside and is one of the most popular destinations in the district. Located 38 km from the Panchagarh Sadar, a trip to the bridge can also be an ideal option for a long drive.

Photo: Mostafa Shabuj

Kazi and Kazi Tea estate

Travellers to Tetulia are pleasantly surprised by the sight of tea gardens. Located in Raushanpur village in Tetulia, 55 km away from Panchagarh town, you will see a merger of modernity and raw natural beauty when you visit the lush green fields of a tea garden.

Photo: Mostahid Tuzza

Banglabandha Point, Tetulia

The Banglabandha Zero Point and Banglabandha Land Port are located in the Banglabandha union of Tetulia upazila. Constructed on a 10-acre land in 1997, this area acts as a converging point of trade between Bangladesh and its neighbouring countries. Tourists travel to Bangladesh-India-Nepal-Bhutan by road through this land port. Visiting this point will allow you to witness all the hustle and bustle of a busy port, the surrounding greenery serving as a bonus.

It is important to note that you would need permission from relevant authorities to get access to this site.

Photo: Mostafa Shabuj

Panchagarh Rocks Museum

This is something completely unique to Panchagarh — the only rocks museum in Bangladesh is situated at the Panchagarh Government Women's College campus. From statues made of terracotta and bricks to containing items used by indigenous people, this museum preserves stones of significance and values.

Photo: Mostafa Shabuj

How to go and where to stay in Panchagarh?

Panchagarh is situated about 400 km away from Dhaka. You can go by bus or train; the journey takes 10-12 hours. Ticket prices range from Tk 800 to Tk 2000, depending on AC/non-AC options. Alternatively, you can take your own car or rent one if necessary.

For accommodation, you can stay in Panchagarh town, which has some good hotels. You can also find government guest houses, private boarding houses, and other modes of accommodation, depending on your budget.