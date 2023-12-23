Sylhet's top 5 boat ride experiences

The air carries a subtle crispness and nature adorns itself in a delicate frosty charm signalling winter is here! And in winter, Sylhet unfolds its enchanting beauty in a new light. As the sun casts its golden glow upon mist-kissed landscapes and the rivers weave through a winter tapestry, there's no better time for a boat expedition in this northeastern haven of Bangladesh.

To make your winter expedition more delightful, we present you a list of 5 boat rides that promise to take you on a journey of awe and wonder.

Ratargul Swamp Forest

The enchanting freshwater swamp forest of Ratargul, located in Gowain River, Sylhet, offers unique boat rides through its mystical waters to nature enthusiasts. Flanked by half-submerged trees and vibrant foliage, a boat ride through the emerald-green waters is nothing short of a surreal experience. As your boat glides through the narrow channels, you will be serenaded by the melodious tunes of exotic birds and occasional sightings of snakes and various insects.

Ratargul Swamp Forest promises an immersive journey into the heart of nature's tranquillity, and to get there, you can hire engine boats, commonly known as trawlers from Gowainghat.

Lalakhal

Surrounded by hills and Meghalaya Mountain ranges, the water of Lalakhal is adorned with shades of blue that defy description. A boat ride on Lalakhal offers a mesmerising experience as you float on the azure waters, surrounded by stretches of greenery and Lalakhal Tea Garden.

Winter should be a perfect time for you to visit. As there is not much water in this season, you will be greeted by calm and transparent blue-green water and the hubbub of migratory birds. With its crystal-clear waters and vibrant birdlife, Lalakhal offers a respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The boat trip typically begins at Sharighat Bridge and to reach here, you can start your journey from Sylhet city. At Sharighat, you will find local boat operators offering their services.

Lovachara

Lovachora, a hidden gem in the captivating landscapes of Sylhet, invites adventurers to explore its beauty through a serene boat ride. Located at Kanaighat upazila, a boat through the Lova River will offer you a view of lush tea gardens and far-flung hilltops of the Khasia-Jainta mountains of Meghalaya.

To enjoy the boat ride at Lova River, you have to go to Kanaighat Sadar first. Upon reaching Kanaighat Sadar, you can take a boat from the local boat pier to navigate the Lova River, leading you to the pristine beauty of Lovachora. The boat ride itself is a mesmerising experience offering views of lush greenery and serene waters.

Bichanakandi

Bichnakandi, a hidden gem tucked away in the rustic landscapes of Sylhet, offers a boat ride like no other. The journey begins from Hadarpar Bazar Ghat amidst crystal-clear turquoise waters surrounded by limestone hills. The boats, which can be reserved from the ghat, navigate through the serene water, revealing secret hills and submerged bountiful greenery.

As the boat glides smoothly, the surreal beauty of Bichnakandi unfolds, creating a sense of otherworldly magic. The juxtaposition of the boat's gentle movement against the rugged cliffs and pristine waters is a visual symphony that will linger in your memory.

Tanguar Haor

Tanguar Haor, nestled in the Dharmapasha and Tahirpur upazilas of Sunamganj district, Sylhet is a natural wetland, adorned with lush greenery and vibrant aquatic life, offers a unique and enchanting experience for those who embark on its tranquil waters.

Local boat operators are available, ready to assist you in arranging boat rides to explore the breath-taking beauty of Tanguar Haor. To make the most of your Tanguar Haor visit, you can witness the local life and biodiversity of the haor by staying in a houseboat.

Whether you are a nature lover, an adventure seeker, or someone in search of tranquillity, the boat ride at Tanguar Haor promises an experience that will linger in your memory for a long time.

Photo Courtesy: Farhan Alvee