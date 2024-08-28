Jagannath University to host concert today in support of flood victims

The Jagannath University Band Music Association is hosting a charity concert to support flood relief efforts across 11 districts of the country.

Titled "Concert for Flood Victims," the event will take place today at 4pm on the university's science faculty premises.

A lineup of bands will perform pro bono at the concert, including Shironamhin, Shonar Bangla Circus, Highway, Owned, Apekkhik, Chander Gari, Averse Bangladesh, Art of Heaven, AK Rahul and Black Zang, Protibimbo, and Shepards.

The concert will have an entry fee of Tk 250.

Faisal Kabir, the president of Jagannath University Band Music Association, announced that over 1,000 tickets have already been sold.

In an interview with bdnews24.com, Faisal stated, "We organised this event with a strong commitment to support the flood victims during this national crisis. We engaged a total of 11 bands, including Shironamhin, all of whom have shown immense dedication. We are optimistic that the event will proceed smoothly tomorrow."

Mohiuddin Al Arabi, the general secretary of the association, remarked, "We've quickly put together this charity concert to support those affected outside our community. The enthusiasm from the audience is truly inspiring."

Regarding the public response, he added, "Several attendees are purchasing tickets at prices higher than the set rate, and many are contributing additional funds as donations."

At least 40 volunteers from the university's Rover Scout Group and BNCC will handle internal security during the concert. The music association also confirmed they have secured safety assurances from Kotwali Police Station.

Rakib Akand, president of the Rovers Inn Council of Jagannath University Rover Scout Group, shared, "The music association requested our support with volunteers. We committed to providing 20 volunteers who will carry out their assigned duties during the event."