Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Aug 28, 2024 11:38 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 28, 2024 11:52 AM

Most Viewed

Music

Jagannath University to host concert today in support of flood victims

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Aug 28, 2024 11:38 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 28, 2024 11:52 AM
Jagannath University to host concert today in support of flood victims
Photo: Zohad's Facebook Page

The Jagannath University Band Music Association is hosting a charity concert to support flood relief efforts across 11 districts of the country.

Titled "Concert for Flood Victims," the event will take place today at 4pm on the university's science faculty premises.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A lineup of bands will perform pro bono at the concert, including Shironamhin, Shonar Bangla Circus, Highway, Owned, Apekkhik, Chander Gari, Averse Bangladesh, Art of Heaven, AK Rahul and Black Zang, Protibimbo, and Shepards.

The concert will have an entry fee of Tk 250.

Faisal Kabir, the president of Jagannath University Band Music Association, announced that over 1,000 tickets have already been sold.

In an interview with bdnews24.com, Faisal stated, "We organised this event with a strong commitment to support the flood victims during this national crisis. We engaged a total of 11 bands, including Shironamhin, all of whom have shown immense dedication. We are optimistic that the event will proceed smoothly tomorrow."

Musicians rally for flood relief with fundraisers, concerts
Read more

Musicians rally for flood relief with fundraisers, concerts

Mohiuddin Al Arabi, the general secretary of the association, remarked, "We've quickly put together this charity concert to support those affected outside our community. The enthusiasm from the audience is truly inspiring."

Regarding the public response, he added, "Several attendees are purchasing tickets at prices higher than the set rate, and many are contributing additional funds as donations."

At least 40 volunteers from the university's Rover Scout Group and BNCC will handle internal security during the concert. The music association also confirmed they have secured safety assurances from Kotwali Police Station.

‘Joruri Shongjog’ concert raises Tk 21 lakh and 20 truckloads of relief for flood victims
Read more

‘Joruri Shongjog’ concert raises Tk 21 lakh and 20 truckloads of relief for flood victims

Rakib Akand, president of the Rovers Inn Council of Jagannath University Rover Scout Group, shared, "The music association requested our support with volunteers. We committed to providing 20 volunteers who will carry out their assigned duties during the event."

Related topic:
Jagannath Universityflood victimsJagannath University Band Music AssociationConcert for Flood VictimsShironamhinShonar Bangla CircusOwnedApekkhikChander GariAverse BangladeshArt of HeavenAK Rahul and Black ZangShepherdsJagannath University Rover Scout Group
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

flood victims in Kurigram

Eid without rice: Kurigram flood victims yet to get VGF rations

2y ago
Showbiz stars mobilise to support flood-affected areas

Showbiz stars mobilise to support flood-affected areas

4d ago

Shonar Bangla Circus all set for solo-concert tomorrow

1y ago

Shonar Bangla Circus to end its nationwide concert series tomorrow

9m ago
Dhaka Rock Fest 3.0 starts today

Dhaka Rock Fest 3.0 underway

1y ago
|অর্থনীতি

আত্মসাৎকারীদের সম্পদ অধিগ্রহণ ও পাচারকৃত অর্থ ফেরাতে কাজ করছে সরকার

অর্থ প্রত্যাবাসনের বিষয়ে বিভিন্ন বিদেশি সংস্থার সহায়তা চেয়ে ইতোমধ্যে যোগাযোগ শুরু করা হয়েছে।

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

জামায়াত নিষিদ্ধের সিদ্ধান্ত প্রত্যাহারের ফাইল আইন মন্ত্রণালয়ে

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification