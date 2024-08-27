TV & Film
15 films to be screened at Suhrawardy Udyan to aid flood victims
Photo: Collected

Amid the ongoing flood crisis affecting nearly millions of people across the country, cultural community members have stepped up to support those impacted in various ways. This time, the independent filmmaking community is contributing by organising open-air film screenings. As part of their initiative, 15 short films will be showcased at the open stage of Suhrawardy Udyan.

The screenings are scheduled for August 30, with the event running for four hours. Starting at 6:30pm, the films will be presented in four phases, with the first session featuring six films.

The lineup includes films such as "Iti Salma" directed by AKM Zakaria, "The Sound is Loud" by Ivan Monowar, "Hawar Taane" from Fuad Naser, "Untang" directed by Golam Rabbani, "Your Eyes" by Mashroor Parvez, and Kamrul Ahsan Lelin's "Ghore Fera", among others.

In the second session, four more short films will be screened, including Chaitali Somaddar's "Like a Movie", Arifur Rahman's "Rokaiya", Aparajita Sangeeta's "Chharpatra," and MM Zahidur Rahman's "Omar Faruqer Maa."

The third session will feature three additional films including "I See You" directed by Liton Kor, "Hawai Mithai" by Rakaet Rabbi, and the final movie "Bismoroner Nodi," directed by N Rashed Chowdhury.

Two short films will be shown in the fourth and final session, including "Komalapuran" by Aminur Rahman Mukul and "Siren" by Molla Sagar. The organisers have indicated that the schedule may change due to special circumstances.

Rokeya Prachi
This film screening event will hence allow attendees to contribute to flood relief efforts simply by watching the films. The proceeds will be directed towards supporting flood victims.

