12 bands to perform at ‘Swadhin Bangla Betar’ concert in Dhaka

A major concert is set to electrify Dhaka this weekend, showcasing a stellar lineup of the nation's top bands, including Carnival, Meghdol, and Shironamhin, among others.

The event, titled "Dhaka Rock Carnival: Swadhin Bangla Betar," is scheduled for September 6. Organised by United Communication, the concert will take place at the 100 Feet Greenville Outdoor venue in the capital.

Enamul Haque, head of the organisation, told local media that this event marks the inaugural season of the Dhaka Rock Carnival. "This season is titled 'Swadhin Bangla Betar,' and we plan to host additional concerts as part of the second and third seasons," he added.

The concert features an impressive lineup of 12 bands, including Avoid Rafa, Ashes, Apekkhik, Aftermath, AK Rahul & Black Zang, Highway, Carnival, Meghdol, Owned, Powersurge, Shonar Bangla Circus, and Shironamhin.

The event will kick off at 2pm and run until 10pm. Tickets are available for purchase on Getsetrock.

Regarding the choice of venue at 100 Feet Greenville, Haque explained, "Given the recent challenges in the country, we wanted to provide people with a comfortable and peaceful environment. That's why we selected Greenville Outdoors for this concert. This marks the first time an event of this kind is being held at this location."

"Our top priority is the safety of our attendees. We have zero tolerance for any form of disorder. From securing the entrance to ensuring the event runs smoothly, we're taking every measure to create a seamless and enjoyable experience," the organiser emphasised.

The organisers have also arranged audience transportation by dedicating a section of the road for cars during the concert. "We're providing a complimentary bus service to make it easier for attendees to reach the venue. Buses will shuttle between Vatara Thana and the venue, both to and from. All you need to do is present your concert ticket to board, with no fare necessary."

A portion of the ticket sales from this concert will go towards rehabilitation efforts for those affected by the recent floods, the organisers further informed the media. Additionally, special booths have been set up at the event to collect relief donations.

"We initially planned this concert after the success of the July revolution. However, the floods hit shortly after. Since all the arrangements were already in place, we decided to donate the concert's profits to support flood victims. Alongside this, a portion of our proceeds is also being contributed," Haque added.