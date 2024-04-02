‘A Day In The Grass’ music festival to take place this month

Bangladesh Metal Alliance in association with Coup de Grâce has concocted a DIY music festival titled "A Day In The Grass" slated for April 20. The event to commemorate music, culture, and new beginnings will run from 1:00pm to 10:00pm at The Marketplace in Birulia.

This independent music festival aims to merge the realms of Metal, Rock, and EDM genres, highlighting Dhaka's dynamic underground music scene.

Featuring a diverse lineup of skilled artistes including Goddamn, Owned, Conclusion, Dogdoge, A K Rahul, Darkfoil, and others, the festival will bring together music lovers for a day of unity and celebration.

Attendees can anticipate thrilling performances, along with fashion and lifestyle brands, food vendors, and much more.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Tk 600 – online through the website of "A Day In The Grass", and additional information can be found on the social media pages of Bangladesh Metal Alliance and Coup de Grâce.