Singer Imran to host musical show on ATN this Eid

Popular music composer and playback singer Mahmudul Haque Imran is all set to reinvent himself as a television host with his upcoming musical talk show on ATN Bangla.

For the first time in his career, Imran will host a show, titled "Bakule Chandane, Gaaner Bondhone", with eminent lyricist Kabir Bakul and National Award-winning singer Chandan Sinha.

The programme will be aired on ATN Bangla in the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

In the programme, 10 emerging singers will perform seven songs, each written and vocalised by Kabir Bakul and Chandan Sinha. Imran will also voice a song for the audience.

Additionally, the artiste will be convening soulful discussions about their musical journey and music itself with the veteran artistes.