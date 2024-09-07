Music
‘Dhaka Rock Carnival: Shadhin Bangla Betar’ delights the city with top bands
Photos: Khalad Bin Walid

Yesterday, United Communication organised an incredible event, the first season of "Dhaka Rock Carnival: Shadhin Bangla Betar", which delivered a memorable musical experience to the city. 

Hosted at Greenville Outdoors on Madani Avenue, the concert brought together 12 of the most popular bands in the country, including Meghdol, Karnival, Shironamhin, AvoidRafa, Powersurge, Shonar Bangla Circus, Owned, and Ashes. 

The "Dhaka Rock Carnival" is just starting its journey, with the organisers planning to turn it into an ongoing franchise. They have ambitious plans for the event, with two more seasons already in the works, signalling a long-term commitment to bringing exciting rock music experiences to the city.

