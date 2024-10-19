‘Gonojowar’: Unfolding highlights from the abruptly halted concert

The "Gonojowar" concert, organised by Mavix Global, took place yesterday (October 18) at the Liberation War Museum, marking an eventful yet turbulent evening.

Originally set to be held at the Hatirjheel Amphitheatre, the venue was shifted just hours before the concert due to unfavorable weather conditions. The show kicked off at 3pm, featuring a stellar lineup that included Nemesis, Cryptic Fate, AvoidRafa, Bay of Bengal, Kaaktaal, Conclusion, Owned, and Sketch.

However, the excitement was cut short when security issues arose. Miscreants attempted to force entry without tickets, leading to the abrupt cancellation of the event midway through, preventing headliners Nemesis and AvoidRafa from performing.

This album captures the fleeting moments of energy and anticipation from an otherwise disrupted concert.