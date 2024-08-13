Politics banned at JnU; in-person classes from Aug 18

The authorities of Jagannath University (JnU) today banned all types of political activities involving students, faculty members, and administrative staff on the university campus.

It was also decided that in-person classes would begin on August 18.

The decisions were made by Prof Md Humayun Kabir Chowdhury, treasurer of the university, after a meeting with teachers and protesting students.

During the discussion, the protesting students issued an ultimatum with five demands, including the cancellation of all forms of politics among students, teachers, and university officials.

The treasurer immediately announced the ban on political activities at the university in the presence of deans, department chairs, and student advisers.

The treasurer also declared that in-person classes at the university would start on Sunday, August 18, and the teachers have been instructed to take necessary measures to implement this.

Additionally, the students set a 48-hour ultimatum regarding the formation of the Jagannath University Students Union. In response, the treasurer announced that a committee would be formed to organise the elections by September 20.

Earlier on August 11, JnU VC Prof Sadeka Halim along with the university registrar and the whole proctorial body resigned from their posts, in the face of students' demands.