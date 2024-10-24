Atif Aslam concert tickets secure, Army Stadium confirmed as venue

Bangladeshi fans eagerly anticipating Atif Aslam's concert in Dhaka on November 29, organised by Triple Time Communications, have been officially notified that all prior purchase confirmations have been cancelled. The company stated, "New purchase confirmations will be sent out soon, and physical tickets will be provided on time."

Moreover, Triple Time Communications officially sent a letter to The Daily Star today, confirming that the venue for the upcoming "Magical Night 2.0" concert will be Army Stadium. They sent the notice after having received approval for the concert to take place.

Ticket Tomorrow, the official ticketing partner for "Magical Night 2.0" acknowledged the recently viral incident of data leakage in a statement on Facebook, stating, "We experienced an incident where unauthorised access was gained to some user alongside ticket information. We deeply apologise for any worry this may have caused. Please be assured that we have taken legal action against those involved and have strengthened our security measures."

The significant data breach on the ticketing website for the upcoming Dhaka concert, "Magical Night 2.0", had compromised the personal information of over 5,000 attendees, including names, emails, phone numbers, and ticket details.

A self-confessed developer by the name of Fardeen Ahmed Cse breached the ticketing website intentionally and made it public on social media, identifying that the leak occurred due to security vulnerabilities in the ticketing partner, Ticket Tomorrow's, website.

This developer wanted to prove that tickets for the concert were still available even though Ticket Tomorrow had claimed that it was already a "Sold out" concert on Facebook.

Atif Aslam, known for his hit songs like "O Lamhe O Baatein," "Aadat," "Tere Bin," and "Pehli Dafa," has a massive following in Bangladesh. This concert would mark his second performance in Dhaka this year, a testament to his enduring popularity among Bangladeshi fans. In a Facebook post, the singer himself fueled excitement by sharing, "Bangladesh, I'm coming," alongside a photo card promoting the event.

The concert will feature rising Pakistani star Abdul Hannan, known for hits like "Iraade" and "Bikhra," alongside Bangladesh's Tahsan Khan and the popular band Kaktal, famous for "Abar Dekha Hobe" and "Sodium".

"Magical Night 2.0" is slated to begin at 5pm on November 29, with gates opening for fans at 1pm.