Shamol Mawla soldiers on with a plethora of roles

From portraying a mute character in "Silence" to embodying a repentant figure in "Virus," Shamol Mawla has left a lasting impression with his diverse roles and versatility throughout the last year. Wrapping up the year, he graced the Deepto Play web-series "Hridmajhare," taking on the role of a doctor. The on-screen chemistry between Shamol and co-stars Aisha Khan and Nazia Haque Orsha has been much loved by the audience.

In a candid interview with The Daily Star, the actor talked about his favourite projects and dubbing for Korean dramas, amongst other work.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

How was 'Hridmajhare' different from your other works?

"Hridmajhare" is a beautiful story that reflects on the journey of a doctor who strongly cares for his patients. His life takes a challenging turn when an unexpected incident changes his life for the worse. I am really happy that the audience could resonate with Dr Imran's emotions. Each of my stories carries its own unique essence, but what sets "Hridmajhare" apart is its distinctive feature—a 26-episode series integrated with intricate medical terms. The operation sequences presented a real challenge, demanding meticulous attention as we navigated through a myriad of scalpels and instruments to authentically depict these crucial scenes.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Tell us about your character in 'Dead Body'. What was the toughest part of filming in Bandarban?

It was really tough to shoot for the film as we had a tonne of action sequences on the slippery side of Shoilo Propat in Bandarban. Over the course of four days, we encountered precarious conditions, witnessing both individuals and team members experiencing accidents at the site. Despite my initial concerns, I managed to navigate the treacherous landscape without a single fall – a stroke of good fortune amidst the hazards.

As for my character, I prefer not to divulge too much in order to avoid spoilers. He hails from a Pir (Muslim saint) family, possessing a well-educated background and a subtle touch of romanticism that adds depth to his persona.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Last year, you worked on many OTT projects. Which one did you find most challenging?

The most challenging experiences were during the filming of "The Silence" and "Virus". In "The Silence", the silent scenes may seem straightforward to the audience, but in reality, they were quite challenging. While it might appear deceptively simple to stay quiet, the execution turned out to be remarkably tough. Conveying a message solely through actions and expressions demanded considerable effort and skill.

In "Virus", the makeup process added to the difficulty, especially with the overwhelming heat. Shooting with a shawl wrapped around the head was physically demanding, making the entire process quite taxing.

How was your dubbing experience for the Korean drama 'Hotel del Luna'?

Earlier, I lent my voice as a puppeteer in "Sisimpur", but the experience of stepping into the role of a voice artiste for the first time, particularly for the popular Korean drama "Hotel Del Luna", was truly intriguing. Exploring a different form of art enhanced my fascination for the process. Expressing emotions solely through voice proved to be quite challenging, especially when dubbing for Korean series, as their emotional nuances differ from ours. Matching their lip-syncing and capturing the intricacies of their emotions posed a unique set of difficulties.