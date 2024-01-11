Music industry mourns the loss of Shahed Hossain

The echoes of sorrow reverberate through the Bangladeshi music scene as it mourns the untimely departure of Shahed Hossain, a gifted guitarist, musician, and songwriter. Known for his contributions to renowned bands such as Mechanix and Poraho, Shahed's departure leaves a void in the hearts of fans and fellow musicians alike.

The news of Shahed Hossain's tragic demise in a road accident on Wednesday (January 9) sent shockwaves through the music community. Reportedly, he was crossing the road when a pickup truck hit him; he was promptly taken to Bangladesh Medical in Uttara. However, due to the critical injury, he was declared dead at the hospital.

Musician Atabbuzzman Tridib announced the sad news of his untimely departure in a post on social media, which read, "Shahed Hossain, ex-guitarist of Mechanix, died today in a tragic road accident. Inna Lillahi Wah Inna Eilaihi Rajiun(Indeed, we belong to Allah, and Indeed, to Him we return). Please pray for his soul."

Born on July 16, 1990, Shahed Hossain was a renowned musician, guitarist, and singer/songwriter. He was a native of Dhaka. He worked with popular music bands in Bangladesh, including Mechanix and Poraho. He played guitar and also wrote songs for the bands. His proficiency in metal, thrash metal, rock, and progressive music showcased the depth of his musicality.

Shahed's musical journey took a hiatus on August 23, 2017, when he stepped away from all his bands for personal reasons. Fans eagerly awaited his return, and on December 6 of the following year, he made a comeback, rejoining his previous band, Poraho.

The outpouring of grief from the music community has been profound. Mechanix, Artcell, Shunno, Trainwreck and fellow musicians like AK Rahul, Aftabuzzaman Tridib, and Mega Insane Founder Noor E Muntaquim Alamgir have paid heartfelt tributes on social media platforms.

Mechanix remembered Shahed as "charming and innocent," expressing gratitude for the shared stage and the memories created. The band shared on their official Facebook page, "We shared the stage together, made music, and had a lot of good memories. Your personality was very different, charming and innocent. You've always been fun to be around and musically gifted. Thank you for the good times and the memories. It's a sad day for all of us, but we will miss you always. Keep him in your prayers, everyone! May his soul rest in peace."

Musician AK Rahul grieved the loss of the musician and wrote in his social media post, "So hard to process this. I recall how we created an entire album of Poraho. We struggled so much, together, but music meant everything to us. I have to admit that he pushed me to be a better musician. We spent six years being band members."

"You wanted to meet me for the last seven years and wanted to play on stage with me one more time. I'll see you on the other side, and we'll play Nam Chara Gaan together one day. The stage is where you belong. Rest in peace," the post read.

Artcell shared on their Facebook page, "Shahed Hossain, our dearest brother, guitarist of Poraho, has left us in a tragic road accident yesterday [Tuesday]. We are deeply shocked at this sudden news. Please pray for his departed soul."

In an interview with a local magazine, Shahed said he drew inspiration from renowned artiste Ranjan bhai from Arbovirus. He also mentioned that he loved pop music and listened to Katy Perry, Richard Marx, Backstreet Boys, Symphony X, Arch Enemy, and many more.

"A musician can't be a musician alone," he said, "His influences, inspirations, bandmates, and friends make him who he is. It's always important to keep them in mind and carry on." Speaking about tough times and life challenges, he said, "Even when you lose motives, pull yourself up, not for yourself, but for the people who have brought you to this stage."

As the music fraternity grapples with the loss of Shahed Hossain, his legacy lives on through the notes he strummed and the lyrics he penned. The Bangladeshi music scene, united in grief, will remember Shahed not just for his exceptional talent but for the camaraderie and inspiration he brought to the stage.