‘Boistwami Rock Fest’ to make its return to Dhaka tomorrow

"Boistwami Rock Fest" is making its return this year and is scheduled to take place tomorrow at Sundari Cafe and Art Space in the capital's Purbachal New Town.

The event is organised by the production house Boistwami, which began hosting this rock music gathering last year. According to the organisers, this year's edition will continue its tradition of bringing together bands from both the new and veteran generations.

This time, the lineup features the band Symphony, the emerging heavy metal group Mechanix, the all-female band F Minor, and hard rock singer KHN and his Rock Wing.

Ayesha Arin, CEO of Boistwami, reflected on the challenges faced during last year's concerts and told local media, "It was a dream to take our concerts to all eight divisions, including Dhaka. We managed to hold two events in two consecutive months before political unrest disrupted our plans last year. We're hopeful that this time we can avoid those setbacks."

The next instalment of the concert series is scheduled for July 12, featuring well-known bands Vikings, Artcell, and a rising band from the younger generation. Boistwami is also planning a large-scale concert on July 26, details of which they are keeping under wraps for now.

Their past events have included performances by former Warfaze frontman Mizan's new band MNM, as well as Ark, Bangla Five, and Highway. Notably, hard rock singer KHN has been a regular performer at every Boistwami concert so far.

The event is being organised in collaboration with Ishtishon Communications, whose CEO, Rudra Haque, confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been completed. The sponsor, Sundari Cafe and Art Space, is responsible for managing all venue preparations.

"Boistwami Rock Fest 2025" will run from 5pm to 10pm. Tickets can be purchased through Get Set Rock's website and will also be available at the venue. Ticket pricing is tiered as follows: Tk 500 for general entry (limited to 200 attendees), Tk 700 for 100 attendees and includes a juice, Tk 1,250 for 50 reserved seats with dinner, and Tk 2,500 for 50 premium seats that come with a mini buffet dinner.