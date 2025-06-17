Ashes set for debut concert tour in Canada

While many Bangladeshi bands regularly perform both at home and abroad, Ashes is set to make their debut concert tour in Canada. Vocalist Zunayed Evan confirmed the band's upcoming trip via a post on social media.

According to Evan, the tour will begin on July 1. Ashes is scheduled to perform in Toronto on July 1, Regina on July 5, Newfoundland on July 10, Halifax on July 11, and Montreal on July 13.

The band will depart from Dhaka on June 29, and upon their return on July 14, they plan to perform in several concerts across Bangladesh.

"This is a moment of great joy for us," said Zunayed Evan. "We have performed in many countries before, but never had the chance to go to Canada. We are grateful to the organisers for placing their trust in us."

Ashes is also expected to perform in the United States later this year, making 2025 a landmark year for the band.

Ashes Band Line-up:

Zunayed Evan (vocals), Sultan Rafsan Khan (guitar), Wahid Uz Zaman Turjo (bass guitar), Adnan Bin Zaman (keyboard), and Tawfiq Ahmed Bijoy (drums).