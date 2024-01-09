Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away at 55

Ustad Rashid Khan, a celebrated music maestro, succumbed to death this afternoon while fighting the battle with prostate cancer at a hospital in Calcutta, as confirmed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Aged 55, Rashid Khan breathed his last around 3:45pm, as disclosed by an official from the private hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

The musician's health took a downturn after experiencing a cerebral attack last month. He initially received treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. However, at a subsequent stage, he opted to continue his treatment exclusively in Kolkata. According to sources, Khan was initially responding positively to the treatment.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss, Kolkata Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remarked, "This is an immense loss for our nation and the entire music community. I am deeply grieved as it's still hard to fathom that Rashid Khan is no longer with us."

Ustad Rashid Khan's musical journey commenced under the guidance of his uncle, Ghulam Mustafa Khan, who initiated his initial training in Mumbai. However, it was Nissar Hussain Khan who became his primary mentor, providing extensive training, initially at his residence in Badayun.

At the tender age of eleven, Rashid Khan showcased his prodigious talent in his debut concert. The following year, in 1978, he graced the prestigious stage at an ITC concert in Delhi. Subsequently, in April 1980, when Nissar Hussain Khan transitioned to the ITC Sangeet Research Academy (SRA) in Calcutta, Rashid Khan, at just 14 years old, also joined the academy.

Beyond his classical training, Khan ventured into the fusion of Hindustani classical music with lighter musical genres, marking his foray into experimental collaborations. Notably, he engaged in concerts alongside Western instrumentalist Louis Banks, showcasing an amalgamation of diverse musical styles. Moreover, Khan's versatility shone through in his participation in jugalbandis, where he shared the stage with renowned musicians like sitarist Shahid Parvez and others.

Hailing from the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, Khan was the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan. His legacy and contributions to Indian classical music remain profoundly revered within the musical fraternity.