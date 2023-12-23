Ustad Rashid Khan suffers brain stroke, is in critical state,

One of the leading figures in Indian classical music, Ustad Rashid Khan, is critically ill due to a severe brain stroke. The renowned musician has been hospitalised for an extended period.

Rashid Khan, who had been battling prostate cancer, showed positive responses to treatment. However, his health took a sudden turn for the worse when he experienced a stroke, leading to a deterioration in his physical condition. Consequently, artiste Rashid Khan was hospitalised in South Kolkata due to a sudden brain hemorrhage.

Hospital sources and those close to the artiste report that Rashid Khan's physical condition is extremely critical. The sudden brain stroke has worsened his condition, and he has been battling cancer for an extended period. Currently, Rashid Khan is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Ustad Rashid Khan was born in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, and is the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. His inclination towards music began in his childhood, a talent first recognised by his uncle. Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan played a pivotal role in Rashid Khan's musical journey, bringing him to Mumbai for music lessons.

Nevertheless, his true practice (sadhana) took place at home under the guidance of Ustad Nisar Hussain Khan, starting as early as four in the morning.

In addition to his contributions to classical music, Ustad Rashid Khan has ventured into film singing, lending his voice to movies such as "Jab We Met", "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", "My Name Is Khan", "Kisna", "Raaz 3", "Mitin Mashi" and "Vodka Diaries".