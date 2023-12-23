Guru-disciple duo to release new song next year

Popular musician Imran regards the acclaimed Habib Wahid as his musical mentor, having gained extensive knowledge from his "guru" since the inception of his music career. Over time, Imran has delivered numerous popular songs in the past decade, highlighting his musical prowess.

Imran has thus confirmed composing a song penned by Rajat Ghosh titled "Bokamon" dedicated to his guru. The music video, directed by Saikat Reza, is set to be released under the Rangon Music banner at the start of the new year.

During a brief chat with The Daily Star, Imran expressed the significance of the song "Bokamon", stating that it holds special importance for him as Habib bhai features in it. "Creating music for bhai is a delightful task to do, and I invested ample time in the project. I hope that the audience will appreciate the song," Imran said.

"Habib bhai's singing in my composition is a dream come true for me. I am approaching the project with a deep sense of dedication. The music video has already been filmed, and if everything goes as planned, the song will be released in the new year," The musician concluded.