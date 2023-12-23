Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Dec 23, 2023 01:31 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 01:42 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Guru-disciple duo to release new song next year

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Dec 23, 2023 01:31 PM Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 01:42 PM
Imran Mahmudul, Imran Mahmudul new song, Habib Wahid, Habib Wahid new song,
Photo: Courtesy

Popular musician Imran regards the acclaimed Habib Wahid as his musical mentor, having gained extensive knowledge from his "guru" since the inception of his music career. Over time, Imran has delivered numerous popular songs in the past decade, highlighting his musical prowess.

Imran has thus confirmed composing a song penned by Rajat Ghosh titled "Bokamon" dedicated to his guru. The music video, directed by Saikat Reza, is set to be released under the Rangon Music banner at the start of the new year.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

During a brief chat with The Daily Star, Imran expressed the significance of the song "Bokamon", stating that it holds special importance for him as Habib bhai features in it. "Creating music for bhai is a delightful task to do, and I invested ample time in the project. I hope that the audience will appreciate the song," Imran said.

‘Bhul Koro Na’: Taposh’s new track featuring Sajal, released
Read more

‘Bhul Koro Na’: Taposh’s new track featuring Sajal, released

"Habib bhai's singing in my composition is a dream come true for me. I am approaching the project with a deep sense of dedication. The music video has already been filmed, and if everything goes as planned, the song will be released in the new year," The musician concluded.

Related topic:
Imran Mahmudulsinger ImranHabib WahidBokamonImran Mahmudul's new song
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘The night of Pritom Hasan’ on October 26

Another milestone for Pritom Hasan

Singer Habib Wahid

KING OF FUSION

‘Beni Khule’ and ‘Jhumka’ make it to Spotify Bangladesh's top tracks

‘Beni Khule’ and ‘Jhumka’ make it to Spotify Bangladesh's top tracks

2w ago

Habib, Sunidhi Chauhan ready to rock Dhaka concert

Popular Singer Habib Wahid

Habib's Boishaki 'Jhor'

ঋণ অনিয়ম
|অর্থনীতি

২০০৮ সাল থেকে ঋণ অনিয়মে ৯২ হাজার কোটি টাকা আত্মসাৎ: সিপিডি

সিপিডি বলছে, খেলাপি ঋণ (এনপিএল) এখনো অনিয়ন্ত্রিত। এটি আর্থিক খাতের জন্য হুমকি। সুশাসন ও সংস্কারের অভাবে দেশের ব্যাংকিং খাত ধারাবাহিকভাবে দুর্বল হয়ে পড়ছে।

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

সার্চ ফর দা অপজিশন!

১১ মিনিট আগে
push notification