Electrifying moments from ‘The Night of Pritom Hasan’

Experience the musical enchantment that unfolded at "The Night of Pritom Hasan". With heart-pounding rhythms, soul-stirring melodies, and an electrifying atmosphere, the musical night featured a star-studded lineup, including Habib Wahid, Arnob, Ferdous Wahid, Xefer Rahman, Armeen Musa, Masha Islam, Raef Al Hasan Rafa, Islamuddin Palakar, and Momotaz Begum, amongst others.

Join us in reliving the captivating moments from this unforgettable night as we capture the sheer magic, infectious energy, and raw emotions that resonated through the songs at ICCB, Dhaka, just last night.