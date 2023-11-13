TV & Film
Mon Nov 13, 2023 03:41 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 04:16 PM

Don’t believe everything you read: Xefer

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 04:16 PM
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"It is laughable that people are citing a comment on Facebook as their 'source', ridiculous," said Xefer over the phone. Rumours about the popular singer having an affair with anchor and comedian Rafsan Sabab are rampant on social media, following Rafsan's recent divorce announcement with his wife.

Although rumours like these are a daily event in the showbiz industry, this, according to the singer, has gone too far. "I usually ignore this kind of nonsense, but this has gone too far. Rafsan is a friend of mine, much like many others in the industry," she said. "We did shows, attended many events and even hung out, but it was not just the two of us, we had other friends with us as well."

Xefer, whose career skyrocketed after the release of "Jhumka", urged everyone to be more responsible on social media. "Please don't believe everything you read. Just because someone throws an accusation at you, that too in a comment without any kind of proof, doesn't mean that you have to believe it."

Xefer will soon be seen opposite Chanchal Chowdhury as an actor, in Mostafa Sarwar Farooki's web film "The Last Defenders of Monogamy". 

Xefer Rahman Rafsan Sabab
Pritom-Xefer on Grammys Red Carpet

She never judged me, told me that my heart wasn’t corrupted: Salman Muqtadir

Electrifying moments from ‘The Night of Pritom Hasan’

