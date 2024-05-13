Music
A ‘Spicy’ affair: Xefer, Fuad, Sanjoy turn up the groove

Photos: Collected

Renowned Bangladeshi singer Xefer Rahman has once again graced the music scene with her latest release, "Spicy," a collaboration with Bangladeshi-American musician Sanjoy Deb and pop singer Hazel Rose. 

Composed by one of the most esteemed figures in the industry, Fuad Almuqtadir, the song is already making waves since its release on Sunday evening on the official YouTube channel of OKBro Records, its production company.

In "Spicy," Xefer Rahman mesmerizes listeners with her captivating vocals and enchanting storytelling. Clad in striking pink and red ensembles, Rahman exudes confidence and allure, perfectly complementing the song's sensual undertones.

The teaser, unveiled through her official Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channel of the song's official production company OKBro Records on May 9, has been garnering praise from her fans and admirers.

Related topic:
XeferXefer RahmanSong Spicyfuad al muqtadir
