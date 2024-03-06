TIME ZONE unveils ‘TIME ZONE Living Room Session’

TIME ZONE, a retail chain brand of authorized international watches by "Kallol Group of Companies" launches a musical programme titled 'TIME ZONE Living Room Session' on the digital platform with eight culturally enriched artists of different times of the country. The project was conceptualized by popular musician Pavel Areen and the first season is ongoing under his music direction, a total of 9 songs will be released progressively from TIME ZONE Living Room Session's official YouTube channel.

On February 14, "TIME ZONE Living Room Session" began its journey with Dilshad Nahar Kona's soulful rendition of Rabindranath Tagore's "Bhalobeshe Sokhi", on the eve of Valentine's Day. After getting an overwhelming response from the release of the first song, the second song of the project, "Amay Joto Dukkho Dili Bondhure" was released on Thursday, 29th February, paying tribute to the Late mystic poet and lyricist Jalal Uddin Khan. Folk artist Kazal Dewan provided vocals for this song. The project first made waves when nine musicians, adorned the billboards of New York City's iconic Times Square on February 2, marking a significant moment for Bangladeshi music on the global stage.

The "TIME ZONE Living Room Session" roster boasts a stellar lineup of featured artists, including Kona, Oyshee, Imran Mahmudul, Masha Islam, Jahid Nirob, Mujib Pardeshi, Innima Roshni and Kazal Dewan. Expressing pride in their partnership, Rifat Ahmed, Head of Digital Marketing, Kallol Group of Companies said, "we are very excited to be the part of this initiative. In this season we adhered after the completion of all song production. This is the harbinger of it, hope we will work together from ground levels for onward seasons and also optimistic about its quality as to serve the international platform in imminent days.

About the project, Pavel Areen said, "I've undertaken numerous extravagant projects for television and film. With this endeavor, I aimed to blend the simple and joyful essence of casual jam sessions in the living room with high production values." Pavel Areen also thanks Kallol Group of Companies for their patronage of this project. "They have been nothing but kind to me; they believed in me first, and this is why I have refracted many offers from other sponsors who were willing to pay more."

Overseeing the distribution of season 1 is Mushroom Entertainment, while Butter Communication and Maruf Raihan are managing the audio and video productions, respectively.