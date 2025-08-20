Arnob teases renewal of Coke Studio Bangla

"Ready for a bet?" writes Shayan Chowdhury Arnob from his social handle, posting a photo where he is sitting on his piano chair with a glance that shows a bottle of Coke.

A full-on hint at the return of Coke Studio. He further wrote, "When will the next song of Coke Studio be released, the day after tomorrow, or a day later, or today?" The message directly indicates that a renewal of the show is arriving soon.

With the release of "Obak Bhalobasha", the third season of the popular show ceased to exist. However, after a long wait, Arnob himself announced the show's return.