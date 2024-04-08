Coke Studio Bangla returns with season 3

Coca-Cola has unveiled the much-anticipated return of Coke Studio Bangla with season 3 set to premiere on April 13.

Building upon the resounding success of its predecessors, the third instalment boasts a staggering lineup of over 180 musicians and artistes from Bangladesh and around the globe.

The upcoming season of Coke Studio Bangla will feature a repertoire of 11 new songs, showcasing an eclectic mix of artistes from diverse backgrounds and presenting a myriad of Bangla music genres. Continuing the tradition set by the previous seasons, Shayan Chowdhury Arnob assumes the role of music curator for season 3, alongside fellow music producers such as Pritom Hasan, Emon Chowdhury, Shuvendu Das Shuvo, and others.Expressing his excitement for the upcoming season, Arnob, music curator of Coke Studio Bangla, remarked, "We are thrilled to embark on yet another journey of musical brilliance and cultural celebration. This season promises to be a testament to our commitment to innovation and creativity, as we push the boundaries of music and storytelling even further."

The global success of the first two seasons has attracted the interest of foreign artistes, leading to exciting collaborations in season 3. Returning fans can anticipate fresh offerings from familiar faces like Arnob, Pritom, Emon Chowdhury, and Meghdol, while also welcoming debut performances from iconic artistes like Habib Wahid.

Ju-un Nahar, managing director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans, stating, "The passion and enthusiasm of our fans have been truly amazing. It is their support that inspires us to push beyond conventions and create something extraordinary. Season 3 holds many surprises for our audiences, and we believe everyone will love the new offerings."

Krishnendu Chattopadhyay of Dope Productions and Adnan Al Rajeev of Runout Films have spearheaded the visual output of season 3.