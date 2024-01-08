The multifaceted Shibu Kumer Shill

Meghdol's main vocalist Shibu Kumer Shill has recently been making headlines for having lent his voice to "Nirbashito Chaand", from the upcoming Tollywood film "Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole". The multifaceted personality, who also moonlights as a filmmaker, author, and an illustrator, had a chat with The Daily Star over the phone.

Right off the bat, the singer began the conversation noting the more pronounced way in which the productions of and within the two Bengals are increasingly becoming more hospitable towards each other- be it in terms of music or films. "I feel like we, Bangladeshis, used to be underestimated by West Bengal in terms of art and culture, even though we have simply just remained ourselves. So, in this context, I'd say the other Bengal's perspective towards us has been shattering in a rejuvenating and decolonising way, particularly thanks to our artistes excelling exceptionally via OTT projects. Thus, when the makers of the film eventually decided to pick a Bangladeshi singer, they chose me."

Photo: Collected

The artiste mentioned that he found the song and film interesting when music director Amit Chatterjee reached out to him. He said, "I have to repeatedly mention Emon Chowdhury's name in this whole scenario because they contacted me via him. Emon additionally inspired me to take on the project, as I had never ventured into the other Bengal, musically."

In response to being asked whether Shibu added any form of input to the track, he said, "I might have added subtle observations and tuned my voice in a manner that I had suggested but that is honestly not worth taking credit for. Moreover, creators today are receptive to such suggestions."

Shibu's band, Meghdol, has been increasingly successful ever since the release of "E Hawa" in the film "Hawa". Now, the band is being managed by Talentwala, an agency from Kolkata.

"It is a company that arranges shows not only across India, but other countries as well. A spokesperson of theirs reached out to us last year after which we even performed under their banner for the first time, last November at Kolkata's Hard Rock Cafe. We are gearing up for another performance this upcoming February."

The singer also elaborated that musicians such as themselves hope for audiences to remain with new Bangla compositions. "Regardless of the appreciation coming through film soundtracks or Meghdol, their acceptance is what truly matters," he expressed.

Concerning the upcoming Ekushey Book Fair, the multi-talented artiste said, "This year, an edition of an interview compilation that I made, will be available. The publication "Kotha Joto" will feature some renowned and respected personalities I have interviewed, including the likes of Humayun Faridee, Shahaduzzaman, Nisar Hossain, and Hasnat Abdul Hye, to name a few."