Meghdol to perform in Kolkata

Popular band Meghdol has been hitting the stage with their mesmerising performances, captivating audiences across the country from city to city. Recently, on March 7 and 8, they graced Chattogram with consecutive concerts, followed by another performance in Jashore on March 10.

Now, venturing beyond borders, the acclaimed band is set to perform at a special concert in Kolkata, India. Scheduled for March 16, the venue for this significant concert will be Jadavpur University. It's noteworthy that this will mark the band's first performance at the university campus.

The band's vocalist Shibu Kumar Shil expressed excitement about their upcoming show in Kolkata, labelling it as their fourth performance in the city. He emphasised the significance of the venue, citing the university's unique ambiance and the anticipation surrounding the cultural festivities they host annually. The band's performance will conclude the university's cultural celebration on the final day.

The event, named "Sanskriti," is organised by the university's Arts Faculty Students Union. Preceding Meghdal's performance, the Kolkata-based band, Dohar, will take the stage on the night of March 15.

Reflecting on their experiences from the three previous concerts, Shibu conveyed, "We have had a fantastic experience. In my opinion, the audience in Kolkata appreciates band music or Bengali songs. There used to be a significant place for Bangladeshi bands during our childhood. There seemed to be a gap for a while."

"Now, regular bands and artists from Bangladesh are going to Kolkata, and they are being received very warmly," he added.

Regarding their participation in the grandest musical event of the country, "Joy Bangla Concert," Shibu expressed satisfaction, saying, "We performed at the Joy Bangla Concert for the second time. Performing in front of nearly 35,000 to 50,000 people is truly unique. Chattogram is also a hub for rock music. Hence, we received a tremendous response."

Shibu also hinted at the release of a new song from their third album, "Aluminum er Dana," stating that the seventh song from the album is expected to be released soon. Two songs from the album have already been completed, with only the music videos remaining. They plan to start working on those right after the Eid and Baishakh celebrations.

The current lineup of the band features Shibu Kumar Shil (lyrics, composition, vocals), Mejbaur Rahman Sumon (lyrics, composition, vocals), Rasheed Sharif Shoaib (vocals, composition, guitar), Amzad Hossain (drums), MG Kibria (bass guitar), Tanbeer Dawood Rony (keyboard) and Shourov Sarker (flute, clarinet, saxophone).