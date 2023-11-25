Solidarity in harmony: 'To Gaza, From Dhaka' unites hearts

The spirit of solidarity through music has been a beacon of hope and activism throughout history. Just as the "To Gaza, from Dhaka – Artists Against Genocide" concert unites Bangladeshi musicians to aid Gaza, it bears a striking resemblance to another historic musical event: the "Concert for Bangladesh."

In 1971, the "Concert for Bangladesh" was organised by George Harrison and Ravi Shankar to raise awareness and funds for the plight of refugees during the Bangladesh Liberation War. Similarly, today's Bangladeshi musicians, driven by compassion and a sense of responsibility, are using their artistic talents to support a humanitarian cause — this time for the suffering people of Gaza.

Both concerts are driven by the ethos of using music as a powerful tool for advocacy and assistance during times of crisis. While the situations in Bangladesh in 1971 and Gaza today may differ, the essence of artists coming together to amplify a humanitarian message remains unchanged.

In a profound display of national unity and compassion, the "To Gaza, From Dhaka" charity concert illuminated the Hatirjheel Amphitheatre on the 24th of November, 2023. The event, dedicated to advocating for a ceasefire and extending a helping hand to the distressed Palestinian community, resonated with the powerful rhythm of solidarity.

Just as George Harrison and Ravi Shankar enlisted the help of renowned musicians like Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, and Ringo Starr to raise awareness and funds, "To Gaza, From Dhaka" features a stellar lineup of artists, including Maqsood O' Dhaka, Ark, Nemesis, Meghdol, Karnival, Shohojia, Indalo, Bangla Five, Highway, Ahmed Hasan Sunny, Hatirpool Sessions, Black Zang, Masha Islam, Aseer Arman, Muiz Mahfuz, Avishek Bhattacharjee, Firoze Jong, Moruvumi, The Moon Flower Project, and others. These musicians, much like their predecessors, have chosen to forgo their earnings, believing that their music's message of solidarity is more important than personal gain.

Organised as a musical extravaganza transcending geographical boundaries, the overarching objectives were clear: to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, raise funds for humanitarian aid, and foster empathy among attendees.

As the sun bathed the amphitheatre in its Friday afternoon glow, I found myself in a nook surrounded by a mosaic of Palestine and Bangladesh flags dancing together in the breeze. The air pulsates with excitement as the mesmerising musical journey kicked off with the Hatirpool Sessions.

In a mesmerising showcase of musical prowess, the stage came alive with a series of captivating performances that resonated with emotion and compassion. The melodies then began with Muiz Mahfuz's lively rendition of "Bhanga Gorar Gaan," setting the tone for an evening filled with diverse musical expressions. Following suit, the Moon Flower Project mesmerised the audience with their rendition of John Lennon's iconic anthem, "Imagine," weaving their unique magic into this timeless classic.

The energy surged as Abhishek Bhattacharjee took the stage, channelling the spirit of rebellion with an electrifying performance of "Rage Against the Machine's" powerful tunes. The lineup continued to unfold, each act a gem in its own right.

From Firoj Zong to Morubhumi, Aseer Arman to Black Zang, Highway to Bangla Five, and Karnival to Indalo, the stage bore witness to a symphony of talents, each artist leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience.

Masha cast a spell over the crowd with enchanting renditions of Michael Jackson's "Heal the World" and "Earth Song," captivating hearts and minds alike. Ahmed Hasan Sunny and the Revolution delivered an awe-inspiring theatrical performance, with their "Post-capitalist anthem" that transcended the ordinary.

Special guest, Latiful Islam Shibli, added a touch of significance to the event, emphasising the importance of collective action in times of crisis through his poems.

The show reached its pinnacle when Maksud O' Dhaka stole the spotlight with a commanding performance of "Abar Juddhe Jete Hobe," leaving the audience in awe of his stage presence. Shohojia's rendition of "Choto Pakhi" and Nemesis' powerful performance of "Gonojowar" further elevated the musical journey, showcasing depth and diversity.

As the evening progressed, Meghdol took the stage, delivering an exceptional performance of "Esho Amar Shohore" and "Pathure Debi," culminating with a poignant dedication of "E Hawa" to the children of Palestine, a heartfelt tribute that resonated deeply.

Ark, the much-awaited act, took the stage almost at 11 pm, with Hasan, draped in a velvety green cape with a Palestine flag adorning his neck. His soul-stirring performances of "Tumi Amar Sure Sure," "Eto Koshto Keno Bhalobashay," "Ekaki," and "Sweety" captivated the audience, culminating in a stellar rendition of "Proshno," leaving an indelible mark on the collective memory of all who were present.

There are always sceptics who question the impact of musical events in the face of humanitarian crises. However, history has shown that such concerts serve as more than just fundraisers. They serve as a platform to spread awareness, galvanise support, and shine a spotlight on pressing issues.

Beyond the melodies and rhythms that filled the air, the heart of the evening lay in its objectives. The concert aimed to raise essential funds to provide much-needed humanitarian aid to the Palestinian civilians enduring unimaginable hardships. Every note struck and every lyric sung carried the weight of a heartfelt plea for peace and support.

Transparency and impact were at the forefront of the organisers' intentions. A total of BDT 1.2 million donation funds raised during the concert will be directly channelled towards humanitarian aid, ensuring that every contribution makes a tangible difference. The selection of NGOs such as the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, Red Crescent, or UNRWA USA as channels for aid showcases a commitment to reaching those most in need.

Recognising the significance of transparency, the event's spokesperson pledged to release detailed transaction records, ensuring complete openness about the distribution of donations. This commitment exemplifies the integrity and sincerity of the initiative, fostering trust among supporters and amplifying the impact of collective generosity.

The "To Gaza, From Dhaka" charity concert transcended the boundaries of music and culture. It became a powerful testament to the potential of unified action for humanitarian causes. It embodied the spirit of solidarity, proving that no distance or barrier can hinder the collective call for peace, empathy, and support for our fellow human beings facing adversity.

As the melodies faded into the night, the reverberation of compassion and unity lingered, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all attendees. The legacy of this concert extends far beyond the stage, echoing the unwavering message that together, we stand in solidarity for a better, more compassionate world.