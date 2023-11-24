Three stalwarts to receive Wrishij Padak

Marking four decades of their formation, the cultural troupe Wrishij Shilpi Goshthi is paying homage to three stalwarts from different sectors of arts and culture. They are recognising Dolly Zahur for her remarkable contributions to acting, Timir Nandi for his impact on music and the Liberation War, and Dr Soumitra Sekhar for his noteworthy contributions to literature and education.

On this occasion, the two-day long programme will be held beginning on November 24. On the second day of the arrangement, the honours will be handed over to the honourees by eminent cultural personalities Asaduzzaman Noor and Mamunur Rashid.

The event will be presided over by Suraiya Alamgir, the president of the troupe.

On November 22, 1976, the troupe began its journey. They have played a vital role in various cultural activities in the country.

Through a cultural programme with music, recitation, and dance, the event will pay tribute to the deceased artistes who have made huge contributions to the cultural arena. They are poet Asad Chowdhury, and singers Fakhir Alamgir, and Bulbul Mahalanobish.

The event will begin at 5 pm, today at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.