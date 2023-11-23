Prosenjit Chatterjee returns to TV after 12 years

After a hiatus of 12 years Prosenjit Chatterjee, a prominent figure in the Kolkata Tollywood industry, is making a comeback to television. Known as an icon in the hearts of audiences for almost four decades, he has given numerous hit movies and gained immense popularity not only in Kolkata but across India.

This time, Prosenjit Chatterjee is returning not as an actor but as a producer. He is set to launch a new TV series titled "Alor Kole" on Zee Bangla very soon. Prior to this, he previously produced successful series such as "Gaaner Opare" and "Kanakanjali".

The landscape of television series has evolved significantly over the years. The duration of TV series has shortened drastically, now lasting only a few months instead of spanning years. This trend has demanded heightened attention from producers.

Prosenjit remarked on this shift, stating, "Competition has increased significantly. There is a variety of content in cinema and hence, there's a risk involved. However, challenges persist. It's an integral part of life."

In a recent press conference regarding his upcoming serial "Alor Kole", Prosenjit and the entire team discussed their vision. Reflecting on his past success with "Gaaner Opare", he mentioned that recreating such a series isn't on his immediate agenda. He added that while he would be pleased if someone recreated something like "Gaaner Opare", it requires channel support and cannot be achieved solely by expressing interest on social media.

Zee Bangla will launch the new series "Alor Kole" on November 27, starring Koushik Roy, Swikriti Majumder, and Somu Sarkar amongst others. Its plot will revolve around the story of a motherless child and motherhood, with Prosenjit Chatterjee's production house, Nideas, leading the endeavour.